Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, June 5- with Tiler Peck, Jon Reynolds and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 5, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Time on Your Hands: Many of us have plenty of time on our hands right now. So if you want to know how to beat time, check out Inspector Pulse's show about rhythm! click here

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

The Interval Act - West End star Jon Reynolds will do a West End dance workshop home as part of The Theatre Café presents The Interval Act series on 5th June. The series of mini-events are to help promote work by the artists and the West End theatre community as a whole during the COVID19 lockdown. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home - Singing Technique with Nathan Lucrezio. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - TBA click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making using simple materials found at home. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home - Acting Through Song with Maggie May. Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

NYTW TEACHING THEATRE ONLINE: Engaging Student Creativity - Join NYTW Education Staff for an interactive workshop exploring theatre activities-from dramaturgy to devising-to engage students in creative work online. Our team will share sample activities and provide space for participants to discuss strategies for adapting the work for their practice. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Erica Petrocelli and Louis Lohraseb click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Exterminating Angel: Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. From November 18, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Joe's Pub Live - In CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, the legendary Whitney Houston has come back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Kevin Smith Kirkwood, to deliver a one night only retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Here, Whitney is backed by a full band and back-up singers (who also play guests including her mother Sissy Houston, brother Gary, and even Bobby Brown) and musical director Drew Wutke. With a script constructed from bits of her live concert banter, and re-enactments of her live concert musical arrangements, it's the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan! click here

Downtown Variety: X - Downtown Variety: X will feature: Olubode Shawn Brown, founder of BLOOM; a screening of the short film, Bloom: The Return, and conversation with director, Sekou Luke; Burn It Down, a new song produced by Xavier Ryan, of Triggered Music; and a live soundbath with singing bowls and gongs. This event reflects on the importance of collective action, provides tools for self-care, and resources for you to support the movement. click here

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You