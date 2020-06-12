Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, June 12- with THE WIZ, Linda Lavin and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 12, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Discord and Datcord. Did you ever get food stuck in your teeth and then use dental floss to remove it? That is a lot like dissonance and consonance! click here

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

The Interval Act - Six the Musical star Cherelle Jay will run a West End dance workshop from her own home as part of The Theatre Café presents The Interval Act series on 12th June. The series of mini-events are to help promote work by the artists and the West End theatre community as a whole during the COVID19 lockdown. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Friday Teaching Artist Challenge (Episode 56). Pop-Up Classroom Teaching Artists are challenged to improvise on the spot! click here

Stars in the House - University of Michigan Young Alumni with Leanne Antonio, Griffin Binnicker, Commodore C. Primous, III, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Ben Jackson Walker click here

Learn with Carnegie Hall: Lullaby Celebration Concert - Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute presents a showcase of enchanting lullabies written by parents in New York City and around the world as part of the Lullaby Project. These performances celebrate a selection of new works written this year, as well as the stories behind the songs and the community of artists, songwriters, and partners who worked together to create them. Join us for a program that honors what lullabies are all about: intimate moments of family life. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

The Wiz Live! - THE SHOWS MUST GO ON continues with THE WIZ (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs. The Wiz starred Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, David Alan, Grier, Ne-Yo, Elijah Kelly, Uzo Aduba, Amber Riley, Common, Stephanie Mills, Shanice Williams. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Maggie May - This class is focused on making strong, quick, and interesting acting choices whilst performing a song. Many people score a monologue and work on every beat in the piece. When it comes to a song however, even in musical theatre, actors tend to focus on the voice and music, not the acting. This class will teach you how to break down a song from the acting perspective, singing tips/warm-ups & give you overall performance and career advice. There is also an interactive Q&A at the end of class with no theatre topic off limits! This class is useful for ALL participants, not just our weekly four featured singers. You can find Maggie on Social Media at: @maggiemayfromca click here

Poetry in America - Live featuring "Finishing The Hat" by Stephen Sondheim - During the celebration of his 90th birthday, Poetry in America Live will focus on Stephen Sondheim's song "Finishing The Hat" from Sunday in the Park with George. This live event will celebrate the work of Sondheim through performance of his songs and discussion of the lyrics to this particular song. PBS's "Poetry in America" host Elisa New welcomes Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico and New Yorker staff writer and author Adam Gopnik. and noted musical director Tedd Firth. Errico, who has starred in Sunday in the Park, will perform accompanied by Firth. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Featuring special guest Linda Lavin! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

Songs of Hope - Jimmy Awards veteran and NYU Tisch School of the Arts student J.R. Heckman will present Songs Of Hope- A Benefit Concert For Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation. The special event will feature Broadway veterans Telly Leung, Crystal Monee Hall, and Michael McElroy who will sing and speak out about the importance of arts education, plus a special appearance by Groban himself. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - At-Home Gala (Encore Screening). In a re-broadcast of our recent At-Home Gala, more than 40 leading artists and members of the Met Orchestra and Chorus perform virtually from their homes around the world, with General Manager Peter Gelb and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin as hosts. From April 25, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - CATS Original Broadway Cast reunion with Betty Buckley, Ken Page and more TBA click here

Joe's Pub Live - This balls-to-the-wall drag cabaret is hosted by Martha Graham Cracker, who is, perhaps, the world's tallest and hairiest drag queen. Backed by a four-piece live band, Martha Graham Cracker, hailed as "The Drag Queen King" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, performs new arrangements and mashups of songs by artists ranging from Prince and Lady Gaga to Black Sabbath and Nina Simone, and a bit of everything in between. click here

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, college students take the stage! click here

