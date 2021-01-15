Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, January 15- with Adam Pascal, Marin Ireland​ and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 15, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 AM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Joaquina Kalukango! click here

MAKING FRIENDS by Tom Detrinis - A new, "gaytastic" solo play, written and performed by self-confessed rage-aholic and IAMA company member Tom Detrinis. Making Friends offers up a non-stop, hilarious litany of grievances, unmasking DeTrinis's singular views on everything from cheese ("vile f***ing spoiled milk!") to New York City ("its clutches grab you from the moment you enter until it squeezes the very last ounce of joy out of you right before you shrivel and die slash leave out of JFK/Newark or GOD FORBID LAGUARDIA?!?!?!" Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.iamatheatre.com. After the purchase of tickets, the details of viewing and schedules will be emailed to ticket holders. Please note that Making Friends features mature language and themes and is recommended for ages 13 and up. click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Transatlantic Tales - A series of eight original plays written to be performed live on Zoom, each pairing actors in Ireland and the United States, were recorded this summer. Featuring many familiar faces on either side of the Atlantic the project made fast friends across an ocean and provided striking evidence of both the cultural connections and disconnects that have always characterized Irish-American relations. click here

5:00 PM

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

5:30 PM

The Oresteia by Ellen McLaughlin: A Benefit Reading - In light of the political upheaval and the upcoming inauguration, Cal Shakes revisits The Oresteia by Ellen McLaughlin-a story of family, war, power, sacrifice, and our collective responsibility to disrupt the tragedies amongst us with mercy, compassion, and grace. Freely adapted from the Ancient Greek plays of Aeschylus comes this chronicle of Agamemnon, Clytemnestra, and their children-Iphigenia, Electra, and Orestes-and the tragic tale of the fall of the House of Atreus. Called "heart-stopping" by The Washington Post, The Oresteia was originally intended for Cal Shakes' 2020 season and is presented here as a benefit reading directed by Artistic Director Eric Ting and featuring an outstanding cast lead by the venerable Margo Hall. Featuring: Todd Cerveris, Shannon R. Davis, Safiya Fredricks, Margo Hall, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Cathleen Riddley, Stacy Ross, Sharon Shao, Liz Sklar, Victor Talmadge, Dane Troy, and Phil Wong. Reserve your free ticket. We planned to offer this reading as a paid ticketed event, but, in light of current events, it feels vital to us that we are all invited to participate in the civic discourse of our nation. At Cal Shakes, we do that through stories. Join us. click here

7:00 PM

Disrobed - The Virtual Event - The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival comedy breakout hit, "Disrobed: Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new Zoom version with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever. Live-streaming for three times only on January 15, 16 & 17, "Disrobed - The Virtual Event" is the perfect way to kiss 2020 farewell and to ring in a Happy Nude Year. click here

In Process with Bobbi Jene Smith - Take a rare look into the artistic process of La MaMa's 59th Season Resident Artist, Bobbi Jene Smith, and the team behind the making of her next work, Broken Theater. The evening will showcase an excerpt from the work featuring five dances and four movements of music by Johann Paul von Westhoff,) performed by violinist Keir GoGwilt. This presentation goes backstage and onstage, exploring aspects of the process, and offers special conversations with some of the featured artists that include Or Schraiber, Mouna Soulem, Yiannis Logothetis, Emily Terndrup, Coleman Itzkoff, Julia Eichten, Vinson Fraley, Jesse Kovarsky and Derrick Belcham. click here

Some Old Black Man - In Some Old Black Man, Calvin Jones (Wendell Pierce), a hip, coolly intellectual African-American college professor moves his 82-year-old ailing but doggedly independent father, Donald Jones (Charlie Robinson), from Greenwald, Mississippi into his Harlem penthouse. The play begins with an argument over what to eat for breakfast, then turns into a generational clash over race, opportunity, and a decision that Calvin made years ago. Donald's grumpiness is peppered with disturbing outbursts, revealing bits of his past, informed by growing up Black and poor in the South. Donald is wary that he isn't seen by his gifted, accomplished son as being good enough, and Calvin resents Donald as being a self-righteous, relentlessly tough parent. Father-son strife escalates when their generational conflict is lensed through civil rights. Some Old Black Man frames racial prejudice with a bold probity rarely confronted and dramatized. The University Musical Society produced Some Old Black Man under strict safety protocols that were guided by U-M public health officials and approved by SAG-AFTRA (the union overseeing all filmed production work). The creative team quarantined together for over three weeks before moving to Detroit, where the production was filmed in November. click here

Blue Ridge a??by Abby Rosebrock - Directed by a??OBIE Award winner Taibi Magara?? (Underground Railroad Gamea??), a??this production will reunite the entire original cast of the Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway production, including a??Kyle Beltrana?? (a??Gloriaa??), a??Marin Irelanda?? (a??"a??The Umbrella Academya??"a??), a??Peter Mark Kendalla?? ("a?? a??The Americans"a?? a??), a??Nicole Lewisa?? (a??for all the women who thought they were Mada??), Kristolyn Lloyda?? (a??Dear Evan Hansen)a??,anda?? Chris Stacka??(a??MarieAntoinette)a??a??. In a??Blue Ridgea??,a progressive high school teacher with a rage problem retaliates against her unscrupulous boss and is sentenced to six months at a church-sponsored halfway house, where she attends to everyone's recovery but her own.a?? a??Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through January 19th. This reading will benefit the a??National Black Trans Advocacy Coalitiona??. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss'Capriccio Starring Renée Fleming, Sarah Connolly, Joseph Kaiser, Russell Braun, Morten Frank Larsen, and Peter Rose, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. From April 23, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special Guests: TBA click here

9:00 PM

Adam Pascal: So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective - An intimate evening of songs and stories chronicling the amazing career of Adam Pascal. From Rent to Aida, through Something Rotten and Pretty Woman. The good, bad and ugly sides of his personal journey navigating the world of Musical Theatre. Adam Pascal will be performing live on January 15th and 16th, though both shows are live and will not be completely identical - it is the same concert both nights. click here