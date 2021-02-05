Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, February 5- with Christy Altomare, Bebe Neuwirth and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 5, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Inspector Pulse @ Home: Nothing Accidental! - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- Inspector Pulse accidentally discovers chromaticism! Then he finds out it already existed! click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Christy Altomare! click here

12:20 PM

CCBC Music Forums present ilyAIMY - Taking our virtual stage is Baltimore's ilyAIMY. Bait shops, biker weeks, folk fests, resorts - they've played it all nationwide for almost two decades. Hand percussion, innovative acoustic guitar, rapid-fire lyricism and even beatboxing is softened with cello, soulful vocals and lush harmony, making them an award-winning "welcome jolt in folk." click here

1:00 PM

Reflection and Renewal with Jupiter String Quartet - Part I - Krannert Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a free, digitally delivered four-part concert series featuring the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Music's Jupiter String Quartet. The tight-knit ensemble consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg's older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg's husband, Liz's brother-in-law) is in their 19th year together. Of their in-demand and award-winning artistry, The New Yorker remarked, "The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene." For this new Krannert Center Reflection and Renewal series, the quartet explores diverse composers and themes. They have chosen programs with contrasting styles and genres of music, each moving from a quartet masterpiece in a minor key to a more hopeful, major-key contemporary work. The quartet's hope is that each short concert and the personal reflections the members will share will provide a musical meditation for audiences. The performances will be viewable on demand beginning at noon on the day of each concert through March 5, 2021. Reflection and Renewal with Jupiter String Quartet - Part I Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor, Op. 95, "Serioso" - IV. Larghetto espressivo-Allegretto agitato-Allegro Kati Agócs: Imprimatur click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

6:00 PM

The Orion Ensemble: Brahms, Arutiunian - The Orion Ensemble performs for a limited in-person and unlimited virtual audience on Friday, February 5 at 6 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The program (rescheduled from November 2020) includes Trio No. 1 in B Major for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op. 8 by Johannes Brahms and the Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano (1992) by Alexander Arutiunian. The Trio, composed in 1853-4 and revised 35 years later, is a deep and mature work that nonetheless exudes youthful energy. The Suite, commissioned by the Verdehr Trio, contains moods ranging from emotionally tense to lyrical, and the Trio members have written that its final movement "contains elements of Armenian dance rhythms with their capricious pulse and unexpected irregularities in a freely improvised melodic style." A maximum of 20 people may attend in person at PianoForte Studios; audience members must wear masks at all times, and, while family groups may sit together, different audience members/groups will be seated at least six feet apart. Extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time. click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - Richard Goode, piano - Three seasons ago, Richard Goode brought to Philadelphia a recital anchored by Bach and Debussy, which had our audience leaping to a standing ovation at its conclusion. Returning for his 30th PCMS recital, Goode once again immerses himself in Debussy's Préludes (this time the first book). Of that 2017 performance the Philadelphia Inquirer stated, "Pianists must create their own individual sound world with Debussy... though few do so with as much diligence and artistry as Goode." This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Mozart: Adagio in B Minor, K 540 Beethoven: Sonata in A Major, Op. 101 Debussy: Préludes, Book I click here

7:00 PM

Black History Trilogy I - John Lewis: A Pioneer for Justice - In honor of Black History Month, Flushing Town Hall presents its Black History Trilogy, a three-part series of outstanding Broadway performers showcasing the music and speeches of influential African American artists, scholars, and leaders. Alton Fitzgerald White kicks off the Trilogy in "John Lewis: A Pioneer for Justice". Alton Fitzgerald White, a gifted actor who starred in Broadway's hit show Ragtime and performed over 4,000 times as Mufasa, "king of the jungle," in Disney's production of The Lion King, will bring to life the legacy of American politician and civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away last summer and coined the popular phrase "good trouble" in one of his most resilient speeches. Following his reading of the speech, White will discuss why Lewis' words and mission are still relevant today and participate in a short question and answer session with the virtual audience. click here

BFRJ Revival - BFRJ Revival was created to provide amplification to Black artists and to serve as a community celebration of the artistic contributions of Black artists from the past and present. BFRJ will be amplifying, educating, and celebrating throughout the month of February and "BFRJ Revival" hopes to provide a release at the end of each week to remind the community that we are not a trend and that BIPOC-produced art is vital to the transformation of the theatre industry. click here

Rubix Control (Escape Room presented by Seize the Show) - What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you! This is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. click here

- Guests include Andrew Barth Feldman (cast), Greg Nobile (Producer), Michael Breslin & Patrick Foley (Executive Producers and book writers), Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Arranger & Songwriter for one of the original songs not from TikTok) and Ellenore Scott (choreographer). click here





7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro Starring Carol Vaness, Kathleen Battle, Frederica von Stade, Thomas Allen, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From December 14, 1985. click here

Songs from the Heart - This concert will bring a salute to Valentine's day and some wonderful music and memories for everyone. The show features a wide variety of music from Broadway, Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc., accompanied by an award winning musician at the grand piano. LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN is a monthly concert series bringing you Stars from Broadway and TV, performing in a delightful and intimate setting (Skylight Run) in Westchester, New York. Carole Demas, who created the role of Sandy, in the original Broadway Production of GREASE, as well as the Title Role in THE BAKER'S WIFE, and created leading roles in numerous other shows, various Soap Operas and primetime TV dramas. She continues (in NYC) to be an extraordinary singer, an engaging speaker with over 60 years in professional theatre. more at www.caroledemas.com click here

THE NOURISH PROJECT - The Nourish Project is created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary cast of musicians, dancers, storytellers, writers, and cultural organizers from around the country, including: playwright Jaisey Bates (the day we were born); international touring artist Edna Vazquez; Bessie Award-winning choreographer Joya Powell with performers from her dance company Movement of the People; organic farmer and artist Nikiko Masumoto; theatermakers Latrelle Bright (The Water Project) and Madeline Sayet (The Magic Flute at The Glimmerglass Festival); award-winning performing artist Joaquin Lopez; performers Jono Eiland (Miss You Like Hell), Natalie Benally, Siobhan Juanita Brown (The America Play), Sage Chanell, and Dr. Michelle Tom; and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Camryn Bruno. Using music, dance, and poetry curated through a framework of the five senses and four natural elements, The Nourish Project hosts a space for audiences to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett and returns alone to the Irish Rep virtual stage to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin mines the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work-including Waiting for Godot, The Unnamable and Texts for Nothing -allows audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

Stars in the House - Ann Reinking Celebration with Bebe Neuwirth, Rick Elice, Rob Fisher, Greg Butler, Maria DiDia, Caitlin Carter, Jim Borstleman, William Whitener click here