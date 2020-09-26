Virtual Theatre This Weekend: September 26-27- with Debbie Allen, Vanessa Williams and More!

What's streaming this weekend? Check out the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, September 26-27, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Before After - Before After is a rehearsed reading of a brand new musical love story by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman, starring real-life husband and wife duo Rosalie Craig (Company, London Road, wonder.land) and Hadley Fraser (City of Angels, The Vote, Young Frankenstein, The Antipodes). It will be streaming live from The Little space right here at the Playhouse, where the actors will be performing the show to an empty audience on Friday, 25 September 2020 at 7pm, Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 2pm and Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 7pm. Tickets are £10 if booked in advance up until 20 September and £15 if booked from 21 September onwards. All tickets must be booked online. This production is only available as a live stream at the advertised times, it will not be available later on our Southwark Stayhouse streaming platform, on any form of catch-up service or as a video to download after it has streamed. If you would like to watch the production, please book a ticket and tune in at your time/date slot to catch it! (just like real theatre, #yay) Ami (Rosalie Craig) meets Ben (Hadley Fraser) by a tree on a beautiful hillside. She recognises him instantly: they were once very much in love. But Ben doesn't remember her at all. What went so terribly wrong in the past, and is there a chance that, in the present, these two lovers might just find their happy ever after, after all? click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Hiba Elchikhe - This class is designed to teach you how tackle all your repertoire with the right Technique and to be more confident using it. I will show you how to use different vocal techniques to expand your range and expression in a song and how to become more confident in various vocal styles! We will cover everything from belt, mix, legit, twang and everything in-between. By the end of each class, you will have more tools in your tool box to choose from when singing songs of different styles. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is for students who are brand new to the art form. This will be about learning the basic steps, a.k.a. "Language" of tap dance. Streaming combinations together like reading a sentence from left or right, treat this like a Rosetta Stone to learning the language of TAP. IMPORTANT INFO: Beginners / Open. No tap shoes are necessary to participate! click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Piotr Beczała and Sondra Radvanovsky in Barcelona. High notes and high drama will be in abundance when this world-class soprano-tenor pairing comes together for a live performance broadcast from Barcelona. click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner+ Tap | Jeremy Benton - This class is an extension of the Beginners class. Upon completing the Beginner course (four lessons), students graduate to Beginner+, where we build on the basic language and steps learned and began to form combinations in the style of musical theater tap. click here

2:00 PM

Before After - Before After is a rehearsed reading of a brand new musical love story by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman, starring real-life husband and wife duo Rosalie Craig (Company, London Road, wonder.land) and Hadley Fraser (City of Angels, The Vote, Young Frankenstein, The Antipodes). It will be streaming live from The Little space right here at the Playhouse, where the actors will be performing the show to an empty audience on Friday, 25 September 2020 at 7pm, Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 2pm and Saturday, 26 September 2020 at 7pm. Tickets are £10 if booked in advance up until 20 September and £15 if booked from 21 September onwards. All tickets must be booked online. This production is only available as a live stream at the advertised times, it will not be available later on our Southwark Stayhouse streaming platform, on any form of catch-up service or as a video to download after it has streamed. If you would like to watch the production, please book a ticket and tune in at your time/date slot to catch it! (just like real theatre, #yay) Ami (Rosalie Craig) meets Ben (Hadley Fraser) by a tree on a beautiful hillside. She recognises him instantly: they were once very much in love. But Ben doesn't remember her at all. What went so terribly wrong in the past, and is there a chance that, in the present, these two lovers might just find their happy ever after, after all? click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: STAGES - Houston, TX. Hosted by Kenn McLaughlin with guests David Nehls, Betsy Kelso, Josh Morrison, Holland Vavra and Brooke Wilson. click here

3:00 PM

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes' perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. Belfast Blues, a play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes, was developed in collaboration with Kim Terrell and The Virtual Theatre Project in 2003, and produced by Steven Klein and Matt Shakman, as the first play in Black Dahlia's 2003 season in Los Angeles. It was originally directed by Charles Haid, with set design by Jonathan Christman and sound design by Jonathan Snipes. Its New York premiere took place at the Culture Project in 2005 under the direction of Carol Kane. click here

Coffeehouse Chronicles: #158: Joel Zwick and La MaMa Plexus - Coffeehouse Chronicles returns to celebrate Joel Zwick and previous members of the La MaMa Plexus Company with panelists, live performances and archival materials! Join moderator Michal Gamily, Joel Zwick and members of the La MaMa Plexus Company live online on Saturday, Sept. 26. With: Judy Allen, Peter Alzado, Barbara Bottner, Ken Glickfeld, Annabel Leverton, Nancy Meckler, Andy Robinson and Alan Wynorth AND MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap Choreography | Jeremy Benton - This class is perfect for students with a bit of tap under their belt, but want to dust off their skills. Class will begin by going straight into learning a musical theater style tap combination. Learn musical theatre tap choreography from your favorite musicals, and choreography inspired by the MGM Golden Era of Movie Musicals! click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Ballet | Lyrica Woodruff - This class is for anyone who has mastered the basics and is ready to take their ballet technique to the next stage! Class recommendation level is for intermediate and above. click here

7:00 PM

The Double L Dude Ranch Murder Mystery - Welcome to the Double L Dude Ranch. Located on the site of mysterious gold mine, guests of the ranch enjoy cook outs, horseback riding, treasure hunting.... And murder?! Lured by the promise of a weekend of rest and relaxation, these "city slickers" get more than they bargained for when a famous guest, once Western movie star, turns up dead. Will you be the new Sherriff in town who helps the Double L solve the crime? Put your sleuthing skills to the test as you follow the clues to solve the crime in this virtual interactive murder mystery event, a blend of performance and interview rooms, where you can interrogate the suspects and ask questions about the crime. Prizes will be awarded to the person who cracks the case. click here

Richard Preston's Cocktail Capers - Stuart MacDonald aka, Richard Preston is an international champion of magic and winner of Penn and Teller Fool Us. His show, Richard Preston's Cocktail Capers is becoming a hot item. So few have achieved the high level of theatricality and technology that Stuart MacDonald created with Richard Preston. The show is interactive, the magic happens in your hands and above all this show is HIGHLY entertaining and funny. "Richard Preston's Cocktail Capers" is about Mid-century magician Richard Preston who was cryogenically frozen in 1962 so he could entertain colonists on Mars in 2062. But with everything that's gone wrong in 2020, world governments voted unanimously to thaw Richard Preston early to bring the world together. Richard performs his show just like he did on his 1958-62 world tour. The only difference is the setting. It's a cocktail party with Richard Preston as your host and party magician. The character is a cross between Forrest Gump and Austin Powers. He's ultra cool and his magic influenced some of the greatest historical events in modern times. Richard's weaves stories of his amazing past life with his magic to create a one-of-a-kind magic experience. click here

KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

7:30 PM

CURRENTS: 716 - CURRENTS: 716 is comprised of fifteen world-premiere solo-performances that are set right here and right now. CURRENTS: 716 takes us into the distinct and diverse lives of individuals as they tell their stories - through sketches, monologues, poetry, ASL, poetry, and dance - during this extraordinary moment. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From October 12, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams - Isolation and harmony, fragility and resilience, oppression and hope. These are the emotions of our time, and the subjects explored in A Time to Sing - a very personal collection of songs to be performed by two of America's most celebrated vocalists in a unique event at the Kennedy Center. This is a rare opportunity to view these artists and experience the healing power of the performing arts. click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes' perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. Belfast Blues, a play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes, was developed in collaboration with Kim Terrell and The Virtual Theatre Project in 2003, and produced by Steven Klein and Matt Shakman, as the first play in Black Dahlia's 2003 season in Los Angeles. It was originally directed by Charles Haid, with set design by Jonathan Christman and sound design by Jonathan Snipes. Its New York premiere took place at the Culture Project in 2005 under the direction of Carol Kane. click here

Stars in the House - A 'Fame' reunion with Debbie Allen, Jesse Borrego, Michael Cerveris, Loretta Chandler, Lee Curreri, Erica Gimpel, Valerie Landsburg, and PR Paul click here

Sunday, September 27

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- American Idiot Workshop | Gabrielle McClinton - I am stoked to be revisiting one of my favorite musicals of all time, Green Day's American Idiot. This is no small feat. The complex, athletic, brilliant choreography of Steven Hoggett will leave you drenched and fulfilled. This week I'll be teaching a section from "Wake Me Up When September Ends." This is a quick one. Synchronization is key! Rage & Love. click here

11:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique: Composer Series - Sondheim | Emma Kingston - Focusing on a different composer every week. Bring along your favourite song from this week's composer to work on. I try and work with as many people who want to sing as possible. Expand your knowledge and repertoire of composers & songs! You're also welcome to audit. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance | Lauren Haughton - 5,6,7,8! This dance class is 30 minutes of warm-up/technique and 30 minutes of choreography/combination. We will explore the whole canon of musical theatre dance which encompasses jazz, ballet, tap, contemporary, etc...knowing the history of the art form is important for the future of Broadway. Love & High Kicks! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: Shaw's CAESAR & CLEOPATRA. Directed and adapted by David Staller. Starring Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Mirirai Sithole, Jeff Applegate, Jonathan Hadley, Dan Domingues and Rajesh Bose. click here

Philadelphia Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

2:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Introduction to Animation Voiceover | Sean Patrick Doyle - In this introduction to the sprawling world of Animation Voiceover, you'll learn to make bold, defining choices to differentiate animated characters. We'll discuss key terminology, microphone technique, and vocal practices used to expand range, lung power and protect your instrument during long sessions. Then try your hand at crafting unique vocal characterizations using sides from Disney, Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and more. There will be no shortage of active participation and laughs in our lively animation hour! click here

3:00 PM

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes' perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. Belfast Blues, a play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes, was developed in collaboration with Kim Terrell and The Virtual Theatre Project in 2003, and produced by Steven Klein and Matt Shakman, as the first play in Black Dahlia's 2003 season in Los Angeles. It was originally directed by Charles Haid, with set design by Jonathan Christman and sound design by Jonathan Snipes. Its New York premiere took place at the Culture Project in 2005 under the direction of Carol Kane. click here

4:00 PM

I Left My Aria in San Francisco - GRAMMY-Award winning baritone Lucas Meachem kicks off the Merola Opera Program's new Virtual Recital Series on September 27 with "I Left My Aria in San Francisco." Meachem, a 2003 alumnus of Merola's world-renowned training program, will share arias he has sung in performances in San Francisco, accompanied by his wife Irina Meachem. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- West Side Story Workshop | Brandon Stonestreet - This summer heat got you down? Just play it Cool Boy! Come and learn some choreography inspired by West Side Story's Cool with Brandon Stonestreet! click here

7:00 PM

Age of Arousal - Austin Playhouse opens their Ghostlight Season with a one-night-only live reading of Age of Arousal. In 2009, Austin Playhouse brought audiences an acclaimed production of Linda Griffiths' wild and witty suffragist comedy. The production won the Austin Critics' Table Award for Best Comedy. On Sunday, September 27 at 7pm, in celebration of the centennial of the 19th amendment, the entire original Austin Playhouse cast will reunite for a one-night-only live reading. click here

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - Rome & America: Joined at Birth - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Ainhoa Arteta, Ramón Vargas, Ludovic Tézier, Quinn Kelsey, Oren Gradus, and Paul Plishka, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. From April 5, 2008. click here

