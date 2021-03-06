Virtual Theatre This Weekend: March 6-7- with Eva Noblezada, Jeremy Jordan and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, March 6-7, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, March 6

12:00 AM

Adjust the Procedure - An Outbreak Infects Higher Education in Pandemic Drama Premiere. Spin Cycle in association with JCS Theater Company presents The World Premiere of ADJUST THE PROCEDURE, a new play by Jake Shore (The Devil Is On The Loose With An Axe In Marshalltown, Holy Moly, and Down The Mountain And Across The Stream) conceived during the pandemic and created with Zoom theater in mind. It's early Fall 2020 and the pandemic consumes a Manhattan university. In addition to tracking rising cases of COVID on campus, the school's administrators face immigration problems, suicide threats, and professors losing their minds. But in the midst of all the madness, it's the internal bureaucratic battles that threaten the school's preservation. Over the course of two conflict-ridden Zoom meetings, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE gives audiences a rare peek into the business of higher education at a moment of multiple reckonings. Written and directed by Jake Shore, ADJUST THE PROCEDURE stars Ed Altman, Adam Files, Meagan Moses, and Nicholas Miles Newton. click here

10:00 AM

2021 Winter Concert - Regina Opera Company has posted a newly recorded video! Chase away the winter blues with our 2021 Winter Concert, free and on-demand! This virtual concert features Regina Opera soloists singing operatic favorites, and 15-year-old piano prodigy Julian Villanueva Raheb playing works by Chopin and Beethoven. click here

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Zee Zee Theatre presents Virtual Humanity - Zee Zee Theatre presents the world premiere of Virtual Humanity, streaming online on Saturdays and Sundays from March 6 to 28, 2021. The deeply personal, immensely popular, one-on-one experience adapts the company's annual Human Library project into the digital space, where participants can 'check out' a human for a candid conversation about their life experiences, culture and beliefs - including such titles as Porn Actor, Two-Spirit Foster Child, The Taxidermist's Son, and more. The online edition will feature an array of new and returning 'Virtual Humans' - with a particular emphasis on representation from BIPOC individuals - available for 20-minute loans over the course of four weekends. The project is designed to shatter preconceived notions about otherhood, to challenge our biases and misunderstandings and to put a human face to difference as a means to foster empathy. Info and Reservations : zeezeetheatre.ca click here

3:00 PM

Give Me Your Hand - In this special virtual reimagining of Give Me Your Hand, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. click here

LGBTQ Short Play Festival - Triangle Rainbow Theater creative director Anthony Fusco will be presenting it's first annual LGBTQ Short Play Festival of one acts. All performances will be live via zoom. These are not recorded performances! Each play runs approximately 10-15 minutes in length, with a variety of comedy and drama. You will be able to watch both groups A and B with one link registration for one day only. You must register every time you want to watch the plays on a different day. Group C Plays: Fireworks by Jai Mohan (A recipe for a meet-cute); A Monogamy of Swans by John Minigan (No Swans were harmed in the re-making of this relationship); Senior Moments by Pamela Morgan (You're never too old to learn something new); A Frank Discussion About Gay Porn by Tom Misuraca (It wasn't always easy to see a penis); Dead Letter by Jessica Stahl ("Signed. Sealed. Undelivered."); The War on Christmas (And Other Bullshit) by Megan Ann Jacobs ("Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year...or is it? As Christmas music haunts a college night class, two adults go at it as they fight about the holiday and its segregating factors, but you better watch out...you never know who is listening in."); Oba by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj (A queer, Muslim, Nigerian man's journey to the United States of America in pursuit of the American Dream and the many challenges that he faces in that desire) click here

Virtual Players Theatre Short Play Festival Sex! - Players Theatre Virtual Short Play Festival - SEX! - March 13, 2021 at 3p For our 10th Anniversary we will be live streaming our short play festival from the Players Theatre on YouTube for a virtual audience A little bit naughty and slightly steamy but very sexy. No one under 18 will be admitted to the performance so ..... 4 plays from 4 playwrights Week 1: Our Usual Meeting at Mulligans by Genny Yosco Pandemic Passion by Amy Drake Jason & Elvis by Steven Simoncic Business by Sebastian Hagelstein Purchase tix at: www.ShortPlayNYC.com - use code: BWW for 50% off click here

4:00 PM

Vancouver International Dance Festival presents Hourglass by Ne Sans Opera & Dance - Tthe VIDF presents Ne Sans Opera & Dance's Hourglass with multiple cameras switched live. Hourglass features dancers Racheal Prince and Brandon joined by pianist Leslie Dala. Hourglass is set to 4 Piano Études by acclaimed minimalist composer Philip Glass, and features a duet with Racheal Prince and Brandon Lee Alley (Dance//Novella) joined on stage by pianist and celebrated conductor Leslie Dala. click here

5:00 PM

Coming Clean - Ben Strothmann performed his first solo play, Coming Clean, on Wednesday, June 27th at the Kraine Theater as part of the Queerly Festival. The show was directed by Mark Finley. As 2020 thwarted his plans to mount a New York production of the show, he is instead offering a recording of his 2018 Kraine Theater performance as an online virtual theatrical event until March 20th. Coming Clean traces Strothmann's often comical and compelling journey from growing up gay in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to his adult adventures as New York became his "sexual playground". As a kid, he discovered he was gay when he started developing crushes on cartoon characters, like Foghorn Leghorn and the Pink Panther. And then there's the time when Strothmann openly declared his love for another boy ... in first grade. Through this tale of embarrassing childhood memories, hilarious misunderstandings, and bittersweet brushes with fate, Ben shares his journey of self-discovery, and how he learned to love himself exactly as he is. click here

7:00 PM

Yes, We're Still Soldiers: FOX's "ENLISTED" REUNION - This Play-PerView exclusive event will feature a live-streamed reading of the season one episode "Prank War," followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A for the audience led by Vanity Fair Contributing Editor Maureen Ryan. With MORT BURKE ("Drunk History"), MICHELLE BUTEAU ("The First Wives Club"), ANGELIQUE CABRAL ("Life in Pieces"), KEITH DAVID ("Greenleaf"), KYLE DAVIS ("American Horror Story"), TANIA GUNADI ("A.P. Bio"), CHRIS LOWELL (Promising Young Woman), ROSS PHILLIPS ("Halt and Catch Fire"), MEL RODRIGUEZ ("The Last Man on Earth"), GEOFF STULTS ("Little Fires Everywhere"), PARKER YOUNG ("Twenties") click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

Tulsa Ballet's 'Signature Series' - The dancers of Tulsa Ballet are returning to Studio K for Signature Series, a triple-bill program featuring three choreographers with three stunning pieces. Opening our evening will be a brand new piece by Andrew McNicol, a British choreographer of unique talent and youthful exuberance. TBII will be performing the second piece by Yury Yanowsky, a long-awaited piece Yanowsky created last winter meant to premiere in April 2020. Closing the program will be PARHELIA, an emotional and primal piece by Jennifer Archibald. Virtual tickets are just $25 so that the entire family can enjoy together! click here

Jagged Live In NYC - Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert - a global livestream of the one-night-only onstage reunion of the Broadway cast - will have a special Encore to fully benefit the charitable organizations RAINN, Learn to Cope, GLAAD and Color of Change. Available exclusively on the premium streaming platform Stellar, worldwide audiences will now have one more chance to experience a night of searing performances from Tony Award nominees Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and more, alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. The concert will also be followed by a special live Q&A session with members of the musical's cast. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Dvořák's Rusalka Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Otto Schenk. From February 8, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Sin Eaters - Due to popular demand, Theatre Exile has extended the video on-demand option for Sin Eaters by Anna Moench! Beginning March 1, you can still purchase tickets for Sin Eaters on-demand, so you can watch the show when it fits in your schedule. The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Don't miss out on the critically acclaimed production that follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds and examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is directed by Matt Pfeiffer, and features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. Sin Eaters can be streamed to your computer, tablet, or smart TV. Visit Theatreexile.org for additional information about Sin Eaters, and a list of frequently asked questions. click here

A Touch of the Poet - In A Touch of the Poet, proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter Sara falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The cast of A Touch of the Poet includes Belle Aykroyd (A Christmas Carol) as Sara Melody, Ciaran Byrne (The Dead, 1904) as Dan Roche, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Cornelius "Con" Melody, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen) as Nora Melody, Mary McCann (The Weir) as Deborah, Andy Murray (The Seafarer) as Cregan, David O'Hara (Three Small Irish Masterpieces) as Paddy O'Dowd, Tim Ruddy (The Seafarer) as Mickey Maloy, David Sitler (Donnybrook) as Patch Riley and John C. Vennema (Linda) as Nicholas Gadsby. click here

Stars in the House - James likes Suddenly.... SEYMOURS with Lee Wilkof, Hunter Foster, Gideon Glick and Jeremy Jordan! click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents ENEMIES - East Lynne Theater Company presents "Enemies," a one-act written by the married couple Neith Boyce and Hutchins Hapgood. With clever dialogue, the play explores a "modern," nontraditional, non-monogamous marriage. It was on the veranda of Hapgood and Boyce's rented cottage in Provincetown, MA on July 15, 1915, that the Provincetown Players began by presenting its first evening of innovative one-acts. Under another husband-and-wife team, George Cram Cook and Susan Glaspell, the Players moved the plays of Eugene O'Neill, Glaspell and others to New York City from 1916 - 1922. "Enemies" was originally performed by Boyce and Hapgood for the Players. click here

ONE@SRT: A Delightful Evening with Kyaunnee Richardson - Enjoy a Stage-to-Screen operatic & Broadway concert with one of South Florida's best classically trained singers: Kyaunnee Richardson! Fantasy Theatre Factory (FTF) at the Sandrell Rivers Theater (SRT) presents the ONE@SRT series. This program was developed to provide a space dedicated to the staging and sharing of one-person shows. This initiative is part of FTF's plan to safely present cultural entertainment. This performance will premiere at the Sandrell Rivers Theater while simulcasting on Facebook & YouTube. click here

9:00 PM

Sunday, March 7

12:00 AM

11:00 AM

International Woman's Day Event - La MaMa presents, in partnership with Artworld Studio Productions, a multi-art event featuring world music, song, dance, poetry, storytelling, art celebrating International Woman's Day. Marisa Buffone serves as artistic director with the participation of the following International Artists. From Canada: Marisa Buﬀone, Bruna, Gianna Patriarca, and Damiano Pietropaolo. From Denmark: Aviaja Lumhol and Igor Radosavljevic. From Italy: Leopoldo Calabria, Ugo Ugoberti, and I Cantori di Carpino. From the USA: Potri Ranka Manis and George Drance. click here

12:00 PM

Pandemic Playlist: A sneak peek inside the musical mind of Leigh Barrett - Join Leigh Barrett as she scans the radio, looking for musical meaning in the madness of a pandemic. Ranging from heartbreak to hope and everything in between, Leigh uses the art of song to navigate the highs and lows of the COVID era. click here

24th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival - Due to popular demand, Lifeline Theatre has extended the streaming end date for this year's Fillet of Solo Festival for one more week! The Fest MUST CLOSE March 7! Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and live lit scene, Lifeline virtually brings 15 storytelling collectives and 14 solo performers together from all over the country in an online gallery of powerful personal stories. The 2021 Fillet of Solo Festival will stream through March 7, 2021, online via a password-protected website where ticket holders will have access to the full line up of stories until the Festival concludes. Ticket prices are Name Your Price (suggested donation of $20) for access to the gallery for the full three weeks, and $45 for a Festival Pass which allows full access PLUS live virtual extras including panel discussions and storytelling workshops with Festival artists from all over the world! Tickets/passes will be available for purchase by calling the Lifeline Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com. Solo performers include Rose Abdoo: "Pigment"; Lily Be: "What Are You, Lily Be?"; Jimmy Doyle: "Borderline Adjacent"; Kevin Gladish: "A Secret in Plain Sight" Bryan Kett: "Valentine's Day"; Kristina Lebedeva: "All That Remains"; Kurt Naebig: "Stove Toucher"; Beth Ann Bryant-Richards: "True Confessions of Failed Debutante"; K.C. Riley: "This Time It's Legal"; Connie Shirakawa: "The Homeless Ghost"; Mike Speller: "Flight Instructor"; Rich Tackenberg: "Ron the Bun Man"; Bernard White: "BLACKSTAR; A Me2mory" and Marcia Wilkie: "To Make It Happen." Storytelling Collectives include: 80 Minutes Around the World: Immigration Stories, Back Room Stories, I LOVE EVERYTHING!!!, Is This a Thing?, OUTspoken!, Quarantine Stories, Serving the Sentence, Stir-Friday Night!, Story Sessions, Sweat Girl, Tellin' Tales Theatre featuring Tekki Lomnicki, the kates, The Lifeline Storytelling Project, The Stoop and Universal Sound. For more information and descriptions of this year's performances please visit, www.lifelinetheatre.com. click here

2:00 PM

Art Song Literature from Other Voices: Voice Students of Phyllis Pancella - Livestream - Explore the rich legacy and contemporary range of vocal music composed by prominent female composers such as Amy Beach and Florence Price in this recital of solos, duets and a trio presented by members of the Pancella Voice Studio. click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett and returns alone to the Irish Rep virtual stage to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin mines the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work-including Waiting for Godot, The Unnamable and Texts for Nothing -allows audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

Adelphi Chamber Ensemble - The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 67th Season of "Music for All" with a livestream chamber music performance by the Adelphi Chamber Ensemble. This concert will be live-streamed on YouTube. On the program is Mozart: Quartet for Strings no 17 in B flat major, K 458 "Hunt" and Dvorak: Quartet for Strings no 12 in F major, Op. 96/B 179 "American" Musicians are Laura Hamilton & Sylvia Rubin(violins), Francesca Silos(viola), and Lanny Paykin(cello). Sponsored by the MPTF. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Eva Noblezada - Eva Noblezada stars in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the recently released award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She was previously a lead in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after starring in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC. click here

7:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis - In this heartwarming musical, based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaptation from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) includes favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a treat for families of all ages. This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. The cast of Meet Me in St. Louis includes Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins National Tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt. click here

BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW - The new season of our RCI Digital Stage debuts with the online premiere of Bee Trapped Inside the Window, written by acclaimed Romanian-American playwright, poet, and ARTivist, Saviana Stănescu, and co-produced with HartBeat Ensemble, a Connecticut theater company committed to create provocative performances transcending traditional barriers of race, gender, class, and geography. Crafted with ingenuity and skill, with a rich texture of emotions and socio-political themes, the show explores modern-day slavery's effect on the lives of three women of different backgrounds and ethnicities. May is an Asian-American in-house domestic worker for a wealthy family with kids; Sasha is a Russian-American corporate executive with a drinking problem; and Mia is Sasha's black daughter, who is exploring and gradually understanding her own biracial identity. Unfolding in a series of monologues sliding into dialogue, the play follows Mia's coming-of-age story over the course of 15 years through her relationships with her mom and her neighbor, while turning the spotlight on the quiet sufferance of domestic workers and immigrants. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Forza del Destino Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From March 24, 1984. click here

8:00 PM

UNREMARKABLE! - With a little help from their friends, Melissa and Kit give you a glimpse into who they are as collaborators, family and sometimes enemies in a 90 minute variety show. "We're really excited to be reuniting with brilliant director Jesca Prudencio to bring you this completely forgettable, entirely "unremarkable" evening of music featuring an amazing cast much more talented than us. Produced by our friends at MTF, this concert special is not to be missed if you're a fan!" says Melissa and Kit. What does an emotional road trip, an 80's aerobics video and coconut lotion have to do with each other? Find out in Unremarkable! as Melissa and Kit walk you through an evening of tour stories, hit songs from their musicals, and even a cooking class! click here

