Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 26-27- with Kerry Butler, Mandy Patinkin and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, December 26-27, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, December 26

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

Dick Whittington - Dick Whittington, a hilarious and heartfelt new version of the classic tale that's packed with the cheekiest of jokes, the chattiest of animals, the awesomest of songs and the messiest of silliness. It's been freshly updated by Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd for 2020. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

Celisse Does LA (One Covid Day at a Time) - Celisse Henderson is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist. Her deep and varied career has seen her in concert, at venues ranging from the Beacon Theater, supporting Mariah Carey, Town Hall supporting Graham Nash, Madison Square Garden supporting Kesha at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, The Greek Theater in Trey Anastasio's Ghosts of the Forest, and the Apollo Theater with Melissa Etheridge; as well starring in the recent revival of Godspell at Circle in the Square Theater, singing in Bridget Everett's Rock Bottom at Joe's Pub; and appearing on television in "30 Rock," "The Electric Company," "Rescue Me," "The Big C," "The LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert" as a special guest of Jon Batiste and Stay Human, and most recently playing lead guitar with LIZZO on "Saturday Night Live." But it's her prodigious talents as a singer-songwriter and musician that have defined Celisse the most as an artist. Her original music, powered by her soulful voice, is hard-rocking and blues-tinged with infectious hooks that stay with you. click here

2:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

5:30 PM

Crossroads - CROSSROADS is about love, passion, past regrets, and new beginnings. Featuring six short plays, both drama and comedy, they include Drenched, Stuck, Tissues, The Lecture, California King Size, and Birthdays. CROSSROADS cast features Matthew Boston (Regional: They Promised Her the Moon. TV: "Elementary"), Christian Conn (Broadway: Desire Under the Elms), Tracey Conyer Lee (Off-Broadway: Bedbugs: The Musical, Sistas, The Musical), Jennifer Dorr White (Off-Broadway: Call Me Waldo. TV: "Blindspot"), Lynda Gravatt (Off-Broadway's Little Foxes; The Bounty Hunter), Renata Hinrichs (OBIE winner. Einstein's Dreams.), PJ Johnnie (TV Series "Dependence"), Rita Rehn (Best Actress, New Jersey Theatre Critic Award. Broadway: Nine; Regional: Heisenberg), Sturgis Warner (Off-Broadway Babette's Feast. Specializes in new plays), and Keona Welch (Netflix's "Orange is the New Black"). click here

7:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Lehár's The Merry Widow Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, Alek Shrader, and Sir Thomas Allen, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. From January 17, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged - We're Still Here! Silenced since February, the Company of our award-winning series, Sondheim Unplugged is thrilled to be Back in Business, this time in the comfort of your own living room (what an Epiphany!) A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!),Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. God, That's Good! click here

Stars in the House - GAME NIGHT with surprise guests! click here

9:30 PM

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Talkback - The critically acclaimed film version of A Christmas Carol will host a global streaming talkback featuring Tony Award®-winning star Jefferson Mays, two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden, screenwriter Susan Lyons, Tony Award nominated set and costume designer Dane Laffrey who conceived the film with Arden, and director of photography Maceo Bishop. The talkback will be hosted by Tony Award winner and A Christmas Carol assistant director Nikki M. James. click here

Sunday, December 27

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

2:00 PM

5:30 PM

Salute to Vienna and Budapest New Year's Concert - This year, Salute to Vienna is streaming directly into your living room! Celebrate the New Year with this never-before-seen performance, filmed in Europe. click here

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. From December 14, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Kerry Butler - Kerry Butler (performing December 27) most recently played Barbara in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Previously she was nominated for an Outer Critics Award playing three characters in Mean Girls. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Xanadu. Other Broadway credits include Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, (Drama Desk nomination) Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, (Outer Critics nomination). Kerry won the Clarence Derwent Award as Penny Pingleton in the original cast of Hairspray, Eponine in Les Miserable, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. On television she has appeared on 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, Elementary, Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, One Life to Live, and The Gilmore Girls reunion for Netflix. She can be seen in the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album "Faith Trust and Pixie Dust" is available on iTunes. click here

Celebrity Autobiography - In coordination with Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight, a Virtual Fundraiser on December 27 (8PM EST/5PM PST) to flip the Senate will feature an all-star cast presenting the Award-winning Broadway comedy sensation Celebrity Autobiography, the show where celebrities read hilarious passages from OTHER celebrity memoirs. Performers will include Matthew Broderick, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Hale, John Leguizamo, Andrea Martin, Mandy Patinkin, Rosie Perez, Rob Reiner, Martin Short, Cecily Strong, and surprise guests. The evening will raise funds for the Georgia U.S. Senate Election Runoffs. click here