Virtual Theatre This Week: July 12-18, 2021- with The Jimmy Awards, Next on Stage: Dance Edition, and More!

Broadway might be mostly dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this week. This week (July 12-18) in live streaming: it's Encores! week at Stars in the House, Next on Stage: Dance Edition Season 2 kicks off, the Jimmy Awards are back, and so much more!

*Note: events are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

Monday, July 12

7:30 PM

BENEFIT READING SHORT NEW PLAY FESTIVAL 2021: RESTORATION - Enjoy eight world premieres in one night. This benefit event is the latest installment of our renowned annual new play festival. The evening will bring you works by some of the most exciting up-and-coming writers from across the country, penning classically inspired ten-minute plays alongside two commissioned playwrights, JOSÉ RIVERA (Marisol, The Motorcycle Diaries) and C. A. JOHNSON (All the Natalie Portmans). This year's theme? RESTORATION. Red Bull Theater's annual Short New Play Festival has generated over 3,000 new short plays of classic themes and heightened language, presenting 80 of them in a one-night-only Festival performance with some of New York's finest actors and directors. In its first ten years, the commissioned playwrights have included Marcus Gardley, John Guare, Jeremy O. Harris, David Ives, Ellen McLaughlin, Dael Orlandersmith, Theresa Rebeck, Anne Washburn, Doug Wright and winning entries by writers such as Anchuli Felicia King, Patricia Ione Lloyd, Lynn Rosen, and Jen Silverman. Stage Rights has published a 4-volume collection of the plays from the first 8 years of Red Bull Theater's annual Short New Play Festival as RED BULL SHORTS.

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Manon Lescaut Starring Karita Mattila, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by James Levine. From February 16, 2008.

Tuesday, July 13

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Renata Scotto, Maralin Niska, Luciano Pavarotti, Ingvar Wixell, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Fabrizio Melano. From March 15, 1977.

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Encore

Wednesday, July 14

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Alan Muraoka! - You can't miss this show! We're chatting with L&IC Alum, actor and director Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street, Aladdin, Pacific Overtures) this week on Be Our Guest. Tune in for an amazing time! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives.

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Tosca Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. From December 19, 1978.

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

Stars in the House - Scandal Encore

Thursday, July 15

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests from Broadway Out East!

Digital Duets: Dana Lyn & Leonard Cruz - Artists were encouraged to tap any side of their creativity that is bringing them joy during this time, whether meant working in their normal medium or experimenting with something outside of their genre. Shapeshifting Game by Dana Lyn and Leonard Cruz will premiere on our YouTube channel and IGTV at noon ET on Thursday, July 15. Brooklyn-based musician Dana Lyn has performed at New York's Lincoln Center, Beacon Theater, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Carnegie Hall and Town Hall, as well as folk festivals and dive bars the world over. A violinist/fiddler, violist, pianist and enthusiastic bass player, she is at home in a wide range of musical genres. Dana is an alum of the Joe's Pub Working Group, and was recently awarded a 2020 NYFA Women's Fund Award for Media, Music and Theater and a Sundance Composer Lab Fellow in 2021. Dr. Leonard Cruz - founder of the Creativity, Arts and Resilience Project (C.A.R.P.) - is a performer, choreographer, teacher, arts integration consultant, a creative inclusivity promoter, and contemplative culture advocate. He envisions a world where creativity, the arts, and the contemplative practices unites us all and excludes no one.

6:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 - After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 30!

7:00 PM

CollaborAzian's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - Tony Award Winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga will make a special appearance as the host of CollaborAzian's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. The abridged version of Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak's musical is directed by Sesame Street's Alan Muraoka and features an all-Asian American cast and production team. The all-Asian American cast will star Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (School of Rock), and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd). Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island) serves as music director.

7:30 PM

The 12th Annual Jimmy Awards - This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. The Jimmy Awards® / The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 100,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions each year, sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. As presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program has, in past years, invited two nominees from each of these regional ceremonies to New York City to participate in a theatre intensive including coaching and rehearsals with Broadway professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on a Broadway stage. In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the 72 nominees from 36 regions around the US. This will culminate with two talented students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Madama Butterfly Starring Hui He, Elizabeth DeShong, Bruce Sledge, and Paulo Szot, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Production by Anthony Minghella. From November 9, 2019.

Friday, July 16

6:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Dance Edition, Season 2 - After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 30!

Bravo! Vail Music Festival - Yefim Bronfman with The Philadelphia Orchestra & Yannick - This summer evening at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, the legendary power of world-renowned pianist Yefim Bronfman joins The Philadelphia Orchestra and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin for Beethoven's dynamic Piano Concerto No. 3. The concert concludes with Florence Price's Symphony No. 1, the first symphony by a Black woman that was performed by a major American orchestra, imbuing classical forms with spirituals and West African rhythms and dance. Tickets to this performance at the beautiful Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado are available on Bravo! Vail's website - for either livestream or in-person enjoyment.

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Fanciulla del West Starring Barbara Daniels, Plácido Domingo, and Sherrill Milnes, conducted by Leonard Slatkin. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From April 8, 1992.

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Frasier Encore

Pianist Sarah Cahill Performs Rarely-Heard Works by Women Composers - For this performance, Cahill presents an evening-length version of the project including many rarely-heard works by Baroque composer Anna Bon, Leokadiya Kashperova (best known as Stravinsky's piano teacher), Ajerbaijani composer Frangiz Ali-Zadeh, American composer and civil rights activist Zenobia Powell Perry, with selections from Madeleine Dring's Colour Suite and Hannah Kendall's On the Chequer'd Field Array'd, a musical depiction of a chess game. Perhaps most notably, Cahill will perform the Piano Sonata by Hungarian composer-pianist Ági Jámbor, who survived a harrowing escape from Nazi-occupied Europe and dedicated this work to the victims of Auschwitz.

Saturday, July 17

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Rondine Starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Nicolas Joël. From January 10, 2009.

Jupiter String Quartet Makes Debut with Chamber Music Northwest - On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 7:30pm PT & Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 4pm PT, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) presents a collaboration between the Jupiter String Quartet and East Coast Chamber Orchestra (ECCO), highlighting the quartet in a performance of Jessie Montgomery's Banner for quartet and orchestra. The performances on July 3 and 4 will take place in person at Reed College's Kaul Auditorium (3203 SE Woodstock Blvd). These live festival concerts will be professionally recorded and streamed online beginning two weeks later, on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:30pm PT, as part of CMNW's AT-HOME Series, remaining online for ticket holders until August 31, 2021. www.cmnw.org/concerts-tickets/all-concerts-events/the-exuberance-of-ecco-jupiter-quartet/1264 In addition to the Montgomery, ECCO will perform Barber's Adagio from the String Quartet in B Minor, Op. 11; Elgar's Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op. 20; Hanna Benn's Where Springs Not Fail; Bartók's Divertimento for String Orchestra, Sz.113. "Three of the Jupiters are founding members of ECCO, so getting to play together at CMNW will be a happy reunion between musicians that have known each other for more than two decades," says Jupiter Quartet's violist Liz Freivogel. "It will be a joyful and celebratory way to kickstart a return to live performances." Preceding these performances, the Jupiter Quartet will perform as members of ECCO on July 1 and 2, 2021, opening CMNW's 2021 festival with performances of Bach's Cantata 180: "Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele", BWV 180; Mendelssohn's; Concerto for Piano, Violin, and Strings in D minor, MWV O4; and Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48. https://cmnw.org/concerts-tickets/all-concerts-events/opening-night-with-east-coast-chamber-orchestra/1263

8:00 PM

Plato's Ion - Agora Theoria will present a streamed performance of Plato's Ion on July 10th and 17th at 8 PM, and July 18th at 2 PM. Ion features Joseph O. Grabon and Jordan Gullikson, and is directed by Tony Tambasco. Agora Theoria is proud to present Ion, one of the first works of philosophy dedicated to the fine arts, as its inaugural performance. In Ion, Plato poses questions that continue to define the work of performing artists today. Are great performances the result of great skill, or great inspiration? Do actors create powerful feelings in their audiences by skill, or do they channel a higher power? Modern actors spend decades of their lives and thousands of dollars perfecting their technique, but also speak of the magic of theatre, and performance as sacred. In Ion, Socrates attempts to learn the secrets of how Ion, the greatest rhapsode in Greece, leaves audiences enchanted and enthralled with his performances of The Iliad and The Odyssey.

Stars in the House - Desperate Housewives (and hubbies!) Encore

Sunday, July 18

2:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Nina Stemme, Anita Hartig, Marco Berti, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk, conducted by Paolo Carignani. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From January 30, 2016.