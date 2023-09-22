Violinist Aisha Syed Performs 'Por Amor through the Seasons' at Carnegie Zankel Hall

The concert is on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Violinist Aisha Syed Performs 'Por Amor through the Seasons' at Carnegie Zankel Hall

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM at Zankel Hall - Carnegie Hall, violinist and conductor Aisha Syed will join the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra to take you through an unforgettable voyage of the Seasons by classical composers Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) and Astor Piazzolla (1933-1990). For both composers, their respective "Seasons" mark some of, if not their most, known pieces of work. Piazzolla’s "Estaciones Porteñas" reflect the rich and rhythmical Latin American heritage and sound world through tango in its finest form. The closing portion of the evening will be led by the celebrated Dominican Maestro Rafael Solano (b. 1931) performing his most renowned works including Una Primavera para el Mundo and his iconic Por Amor with Aisha accompanied by guitarist Luis McDougal. 

In a spectacular feat, this concert will feature Dominican violinist Aisha Syed Castro, both conducting and accompanied by the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra. This 90-minute concert will take place on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Hall - Zankel Hall at 881 7th Ave, New York. A Special VIP Reception for Sponsors is offered at 5 pm. Also, on this memorable night, the influential Dominican Ambassador Award will be presented to Samuel Collado, President of the National Supermarket Association (NSA), and Lilliam A. Perez Vice President of Government & Community Relations Montefiore Health System & Albert Einstein College of Medicine. 

Tickets, $100-200 ($75 for seniors and students with valid ID), in support of the Dominican Heritage and Culture Society, are available at Click Here, the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. 25% off special discount code until October 2, using code ABC43029. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nathalie Tejada, Development Director, at ntejada.dhcs@gmail.com or 646-548-8282.


COMPLETE PROGRAM:

VIVALDI The Four Seasons
PIAZZOLLA Las cuatro estaciones porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires) 
RAFAEL SOLANO "Una Primavera Para El Mundo" 
RAFAEL SOLANO "Por Amor"

The proceeds of this event will benefit the Dominican Heritage and Culture Society, (www.dhcsfoundation.org) a 501c3 established in the United States of America, whose mission is to cultivate and maintain the roots that nurture the culture, history, and traditions of the Dominican people both in the United States and wherever we may travel across the globe. Through our events, we strive to bring cultural enrichment, entertainment, and educational activities regarding the Dominican Diaspora in New York and to empower our youth and emerging Dominican artists by providing economic support through our scholarship program. The Society considers it paramount that we stay connected and bridge the generational gap with our Dominican youth born and raised in New York. This can be accomplished by providing them with an understanding of their rich culture, vibrant art, incredible literature, and country’s history.
 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading Photo
E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading

Casting is set for the concert adaptation of the 2011 award winning musical, DAYBREAK. The show, inspired by real life events tells the story of two couples in two different time periods, both connected by The Golden Gate Bridge, a wonder of the modern world and notorious suicide destination.

2
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97 Photo
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97

Rose Gregorio, a Tony nominee for her performance in The Shadow Box, has passed away at the age of 97. 

3
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund Photo
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund

Learn about Seth MacFarlane's partnership with the Entertainment Community Fund to raise $10 million in aid for all entertainment industry workers. Discover how this exclusive fundraising campaign aims to provide support and assistance to those working in the entertainment industry.

4
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings Photo
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

Tony nominees Robyn Hurder and Kerry Butler will lead industry readings of the stage musical adaptation of the TV show Smash. The readings will take place on September 22. 

More Hot Stories For You

E. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK ReadingE. Clayton Cornelious, Anne Brummel and More Will Lead DAYBREAK Reading
Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97Tony Nominee Rose Gregorio Passes Away at 97
Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry WorkersSeth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry Workers
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry ReadingsRobyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You