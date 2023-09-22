Violinist Aisha Syed Performs 'Por Amor through the Seasons' at Carnegie Zankel Hall

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM at Zankel Hall - Carnegie Hall, violinist and conductor Aisha Syed will join the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra to take you through an unforgettable voyage of the Seasons by classical composers Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) and Astor Piazzolla (1933-1990). For both composers, their respective "Seasons" mark some of, if not their most, known pieces of work. Piazzolla’s "Estaciones Porteñas" reflect the rich and rhythmical Latin American heritage and sound world through tango in its finest form. The closing portion of the evening will be led by the celebrated Dominican Maestro Rafael Solano (b. 1931) performing his most renowned works including Una Primavera para el Mundo and his iconic Por Amor with Aisha accompanied by guitarist Luis McDougal.



In a spectacular feat, this concert will feature Dominican violinist Aisha Syed Castro, both conducting and accompanied by the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra. This 90-minute concert will take place on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Hall - Zankel Hall at 881 7th Ave, New York. A Special VIP Reception for Sponsors is offered at 5 pm. Also, on this memorable night, the influential Dominican Ambassador Award will be presented to Samuel Collado, President of the National Supermarket Association (NSA), and Lilliam A. Perez Vice President of Government & Community Relations Montefiore Health System & Albert Einstein College of Medicine.



Tickets, $100-200 ($75 for seniors and students with valid ID), in support of the Dominican Heritage and Culture Society, are available at Click Here, the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. 25% off special discount code until October 2, using code ABC43029. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Nathalie Tejada, Development Director, at ntejada.dhcs@gmail.com or 646-548-8282.



COMPLETE PROGRAM:



VIVALDI The Four Seasons

PIAZZOLLA Las cuatro estaciones porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires)

RAFAEL SOLANO "Una Primavera Para El Mundo"

RAFAEL SOLANO "Por Amor"



The proceeds of this event will benefit the Dominican Heritage and Culture Society, (www.dhcsfoundation.org) a 501c3 established in the United States of America, whose mission is to cultivate and maintain the roots that nurture the culture, history, and traditions of the Dominican people both in the United States and wherever we may travel across the globe. Through our events, we strive to bring cultural enrichment, entertainment, and educational activities regarding the Dominican Diaspora in New York and to empower our youth and emerging Dominican artists by providing economic support through our scholarship program. The Society considers it paramount that we stay connected and bridge the generational gap with our Dominican youth born and raised in New York. This can be accomplished by providing them with an understanding of their rich culture, vibrant art, incredible literature, and country’s history.

