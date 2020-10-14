Viola Davis to be Honored at Girl Be Heard's 2020 Gala, Lin Manuel Miranda and More to Appear
The 2020 gala 'Together We Rise' will take place on October 22 at 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST.
In response to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Girl Be Heard is transforming its annual in-person gala into an online gala: Together We Rise. Taking place on October 22 at 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST, this virtual event is being held to support the nonprofit's ongoing work of developing, amplifying and celebrating the voices of girls and young women through socially conscious theater-making, storytelling and performance in New York and beyond.
"Girl Be Heard sees itself as a true partner with young people in our target communities. Our organization is doing the essential work of uplifting our community in the moment we find ourselves in. Using theater and performing arts techniques, we partner with young people, helping them build their leadership muscle, explore their personal stories and guide them in harnessing their innate talent as advocates for change," said Chiwoniso Kaitano, Executive Director of Girl Be Heard.
"The girls and young women who join our program are able to make positive decisions in their own lives and leverage those same skills to make a deep impact in their communities and beyond - BREAKING BARRIERS and shifting systems everywhere."
Hosted by New York comedian Abbi Crutchfield, attendees of the Together We Rise gala will hear from this year's honoree - Academy, Emmy and two-time Tony award-winning actor, producer and activist Viola Davis - and will be treated to performances by Girl Be Heard program participants and active performers, who have had the honor of performing for the White House, TEDx, Women's March, United Nations, and the 2019 Women Deliver conference. Girl Be Heard celebrity supporters Lin Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys and Jessica Williams will also make a special appearance.
"What a joy it is to watch young people come together in solidarity to be active in their communities through art and activism. Writing our gala song, Together We Rise, was not a hard lift for our Company Members. It is about who they are and what they want to see in the world. This pandemic, while terrible, has also given them an unexpected gift," said Kim Sykes, Girl Be Heard Artistic Director.
"Our company members have become experienced at filmmaking, lighting, podcasting, editing and writing, using these artistic expressions in addition to their singing and performance skills and they are having so much fun."
Corporate sponsorships, group packages, VIP and individual tickets, silent auction bidding and raffle tickets are all available for purchase on Girl Be Heard's website under its 'Special Events' page. Ticket sales will continue through Wednesday, October 21. All tickets and donations to this event are tax exempt.
