Viola Davis, Michael Urie, Harvey Fierstein & More Just Added at 92Y

92nd Street Y has just added some brand-new Broadway talks to its fall lineup! Check out the newly announced shows below!

NPR Presents: AUDIE CORNISH AND Viola Davis LIVE AT 92Y

Tue, Nov 13, 7:30 pm; tickets from $50

Join NPR's Audie Cornish, host of "All Things Considered," as she sits down with creatives for intimate, long-form conversations about their projects and process, how they stay inspired, and what it means to be creating work in conversation with American culture in 2018. Live from 92Y, Audie will chat with Viola Davis, the first black actress to win Tony (Fences & King Hedley II), Oscar (Fences) and Emmy (How to Get Away with Murder) awards. Davis currently starts in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder and is well known for her roles in a wide range of films and TV series, including The Help, Doubt, Ender's Game, United States of Tara, and more. This fall, she stars in Widows, a modern-day thriller from Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl).

Broadway Talks with Jordan Roth | Harvey Fierstein'S TORCH SONG | Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie AND Mercedes Ruehl IN CONVERSATION WITH Jordan Roth

Mon, Dec 3, 7:30 pm; tickets from $35

Harvey Fierstein made theater history in 1982 when he starred on Broadway as Arnold Beckoff, searching for self-acceptance in his breakthrough play, Torch Song Trilogy, and winning Tony Awards for both writing and acting. Now, after an acclaimed Off Broadway run at Second Stage Theatre, Torch Song is back on Broadway with the gifted Michael Urie taking on the role of Arnold, and Tony winner Mercedes Ruehl playing his difficult mother. Join Fierstein, Urie and Ruehl as they talk with Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters, about what it means to bring this historic piece of American theater back to the stage today.

92nd Street Y is a world-class, nonprofit cultural and community center that fosters the mental, physical and spiritual health of people throughout their lives, offering: wide-ranging conversations with the world's best minds; an outstanding range of programming in the performing, visual and literary arts; fitness and sports programs; and activities for children and families. 92Y is reimagining what it means to be a community center in the digital age with initiatives like the award-winning #GivingTuesday, launched by 92Y in 2012 and now recognized across the US and in a growing number of regions worldwide as a day to celebrate and promote giving. These kinds of initiatives are transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action both locally and around the world. More than 300,000 people visit 92Y annually; millions more participate in 92Y's digital and online initiatives. A proudly Jewish organization since its founding in 1874, 92Y embraces its heritage and welcomes people of all backgrounds and perspectives. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You