Videos: Laura Benanti, Julia Murney, and More Perform at BROADWAY CELEBRATES EQUAL RIGHTS at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On August 26, 54 Below celebrated Women's Equality Day with Broadway Celebrates Equal Rights, featuring a host of Broadway performances.

The event recognizes the 104th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (Women's Suffrage), and enhancing awareness of Proposition 1, or the New York Equal Rights Act, which will be on the ballot this November.

The concert featured songs about empowerment and inclusion performed by an all-star cast, includind Ari Afsar (Jeannette: The Musical, Hamilton), Jenna Bainbridge (Suffs), Tony® Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, Nobody Cares), Carole J. Bufford (BroadwayWorld Vocalist of the Year), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill, Hadestown national tour), Qween Jean, Rebecca Naomi Jones (Passing Strange, Oklahoma!), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Jennifer Sánchez (On Your Feet!, West Side Story), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler On The Roof, Indecent), and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Suffs).

The concert was produced by Lauren Molina and Steve Kleinberg, and directed by Lauren Molina with music direction also by Lauren Molina.

Check out all of the performances in the playlist below!