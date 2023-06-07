Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth

Yahya Abdul-Mateen is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

No two performances on Broadway are exactly alike. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who just earned a Tony nomination for his work in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog, is the first to admit that his process was an evolving one.

"I tried to take it one moment at at a time. Up until the last show, I was still learning, discovering, and still taking notes. It was a long process, but one that I am so grateful for."

Below, watch as Yahya chats more about why this play is so important, what he enjoyed most about the process, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





