Video: YELLOW FACE Cast Breaks Down Their Roles

David Henry Hwang is back on Broadway in this season- in more ways than one! His play Yellow Face makes its Broadway debut, and leading man Daniel Dae Kim will take center stage as a character named 'DHH.'

"What's interesting about the play is that [my character] is not a hero. He's fallible. So often when playwrights put themselves in their own work, they become heroes of sorts," Kim told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "David is humble about his role in this, and DHH's role. It's great because he see his humanity."

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the play here!