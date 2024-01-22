Video: Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE With Whoopi Goldberg, 'Mysterious Ways' & More

The Color Purple opens in theaters in the U.K. this Friday. 

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The first 10 minutes of The Color Purple have been released, featuring Whoopi Goldberg's cameo and the opening number, "Mysterious Ways."

The video also features Tamela Mann, Halle Bailey, David Alan Grier, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Deon Cole. It opens with Bailey and Mpasi singing "Huckleberry Pie" as Celie and Nettie.

The extended preview is released as the film recently became available to watch at home on digital retailers, before a Blu-Ray and DVD release date in March. It opens in theaters in the U.K. this Friday. 

“The Color Purple” also stars Taraji P. Henson (“What Men Want,” “Hidden Figures”), Danielle Brooks (“Peacemaker,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “BlacKkKlansman”), H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice WalkerRebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Watch the preview here:






