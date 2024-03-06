Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL in Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The heart of rock and roll is beating on Broadway this spring as the new musical, featuring the music of Huey Lewis, arrives at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

"It feels like we're coming into class everyday with an amazing slate that they've created for us, and [the creative team] is open to all of our ideas," Corey Cott told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We're coming together as a team and finding what the truth is in every scene and every song. That part is so exilerating."

Cott (Bobby) is joined by McKenzie Kurtz as Cassandra, with Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

"I hope audiences take away thematically that we all have to make peace with the choices that we didn't make and fall in love with the choices we're making," explained director Gordon Greenberg. "Nothing is more important than having that one person at home who actually thinks you are important and who you mean something to. That's our main character's arc- finally realizing that you can have a million fans, but if you have a family to whom you mean something, you're a hero."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team give a special sneak peek of "The Heart of Rock and Roll," "The Power of Love," "Workin' For a Livin," and "The Only One" and watch as we check in with Huey Lewis himself!