Video: Watch 'The Flood' from MEXODUS THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson are currently entering their final weekend in the musical.
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Watch Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson perform "The Flood" from Mexodus, the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical now entering its final weekend at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The two performers both created the award-wining musical, which is choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal.
Audiences can now listen to the full musical as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
Mexodus also features understudies Alan Mendez and Trent Lawson. The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Looping Systems Architecture and Sound Design), and Johnny Moreno (Video/Projections Design). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.
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