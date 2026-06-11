Video: Watch 'The Flood' from MEXODUS THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Watch Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson perform "The Flood" from Mexodus, the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical now entering its final weekend at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The two performers both created the award-wining musical, which is choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal.

Audiences can now listen to the full musical as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.