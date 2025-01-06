Video: Shaina Taub Speaks at SUFFS' Final Performance: 'How Do We Keep Marching?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After Suffs played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, January 5. Shaina Taub addressed the audience with her thoughts on the show's closing.

Taub congratulated Leigh Silverman for being the first director ever to have two Broadway shows filmed for PBS Great Performances. An airdate for the Suffs live capture has not yet been set.

Throughout the speech, Taub asked a series of questions as the show's run concluded, including: "How are we going to keep marching despite everything? What would the Suffs do? How can we actually learn as much from their successes as their mistakes? How can we summon the strength to show up at the gates even after a bitter defeat?"

Taub went on to discuss meeting audience members at the stage door, with young audiences giving her hope for the future.

"In the weight of the election, when I spoke to adults out there, I could feel some fatigue and dread in their voices. I get it," she shared. "The next for years feel really scary, but I will leave this theatre with hope in my heart because of all the kids I met at our show. I met so many young people from kindergarteners to undergrads and their eyes are lit up with possibility," she revealed.

At the end of the speech, cast members launched purple and yellow confetti into the audience.

Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award) and received two Drama Desk Awards.

It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

The national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.