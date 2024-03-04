Marisha Wallace Joins CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER Return in the U.K.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marisha Wallace is going straight from the Hot Box Club to the Big Brother House.

After wrapping up her run as Miss Adelaide in the immersive U.K. production of Guys & Dolls on February 24, the Broadway Veteran turned West End star has officially entered the Big Brother house today for the long-awaited return of Celebrity Big Brother.

"Baby, I'm a walking, talking musical," Wallace shared in an introduction video for the show. "You know, there's no music in the Big Brother House so I'm gonna be the jukebox. You just press me and I will sing a song."

New episodes air every night on ITV1 at 9:00 pm GMT. Other confirmed guests include Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Colson Smith, and more.

Broadway alums like Tony-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur – who won the first season of the U.S. edition – and Todrick Hall have previously appeared in the series. The U.K. edition has featured Denise Welch, Michelle Visage, Leslie Jordan, Frankie Grande, and more.

Introducing the Big Brother jukebox... Marisha Wallace! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/7lrLlN0S3O — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024

Wallace is a Broadway and West End sensation, best known for having starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray.

Her performance as Miss Adelaide at The Bridge Theatre earned her a Best Musical Performance nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. In 2022, she starred in the smash-hit Oklahoma! at the Young Vic, earning herself an Olivier Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination.

Marisha toured her album and EP around the UK in 2021, whilst also making her TV debut starring in season 2 of Netflix's Feel Good, and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan