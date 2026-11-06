Video: Watch Madeline Brewer & More Perform From WILD ROSE Musical

Madeline Brewer and the cast of New York Theatre Workshop’s Wild Rose performed a sneak peek of the brand new musical at Wild Horses in New York City on Friday morning. The two videos give a first look at the new country musical, set to begin performances later this month.

This US premiere production will feature songs from powerhouse female country artists including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, The Chicks, Patty Griffin, Caitlyn Smith, and more, alongside the film’s award-winning original song “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)”.

The cast of Wild Rose also includes Danny Burgos (On Your Feet!), Joe Carroll (Anna Christie), Barrett Doss (Groundhog Day, “Station 19”), Annabelle Duffy (Funny Girl First Natl. Tour), Reed Epley (Peter Pan The Broadway Musical), Jackson Parker Gill (Ragtime), Haley Gustafson (The Who’s Tommy), Ciara Alyse Harris (Dear Evan Hansen), Timea Kenny-Koncz (Into the Woods), Jaye Ladymore (“The 4400”), Ada Manie (Jane Eyre), Linda Mugleston (The Music Man), Emily Grace Schultheis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child First Natl. Tour), Bri Sudia (A Beautiful Noise), and Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country). Julia Estrada (Hamilton), Tess Marshall (Titaníque), Megan Ort (Sweeney Todd), and Sergio Pasquariello (Jagged Little Pill National Tour) serve as swings.

Wild Rose is produced by special arrangement with Patrick Daly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Barbara Broccoli, Brandi Carlile and Catherine Carlile.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone