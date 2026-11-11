Photos: Christopher Fitzgerald Stars in THE GOOD THIEF at Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre is presenting The Good Thief, starring three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald. The production began previews November 7 and officially opens November 12, with performances continuing through December 13. Check out photos from the production below!

Written by Conor McPherson and directed by Justin Waldman, the one-man play is presented in association with Two River Theater in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.

The Good Thief follows a small-time Irish gangster whose seemingly routine assignment descends into betrayal and violence. Told as a confession, the play finds its central character reflecting on his past and contemplating a future beyond the brutality that has defined his life.

The play premiered in Dublin in 1994 and is among the earlier works of McPherson, whose credits include The Weir, The Seafarer, and Girl from the North Country.

The creative team includes scenic designer Wilson Chin, Costume Designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Jen Leno, and sound designer Drew Levy. Shanna Allison serves as production stage manager.

Performances are scheduled Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be no performances November 25 or 26.

Tickets begin at $55, with $25 tickets available to patrons under 40 through Irish Rep's GreenSeats membership. For tickets and additional information, visit IrishRep.org.

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