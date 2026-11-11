Liza Minnelli Memoir KIDS, WAIT TIL YOU HEAR THIS! Screen Adaptation in Development

Liza Minnelli has announced that her autobiography, Kids, Wait Til You Hear This!, is being developed for a screen adaptation by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese.

The entertainment legend shared the news on Facebook, revealing that the project could take the form of a limited television series or one or more films.

"My life story is getting another act!" Minnelli wrote. "Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! is being written for the screen… maybe a limited series, maybe a film or two… by my pal, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese, who wrote Behind the Candelabra. Richard won't allow one dull moment!"

LaGravenese's screenwriting credits also include The Fisher King also include The Bridges of Madison County.

According to Minnelli's announcement, the project involves Skydance, Warner Bros., and Berlanti Productions, including Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman.

Minnelli also acknowledged Magnolia Hill's Sam Haskell, her Carrberry Companies team, longtime friend Michael Feinstein, and Victoria Varela of V2 Entertainment Group for their involvement and support.

"And believe me, Kids, I've got more stories to tell!" she added

About the Memoir

Written with Michael Feinstein, Kids, Wait Til You Hear This! is Minnelli's official autobiography, offering a personal account of her life as the daughter of Hollywood legends Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli.

The book reached No. 1 on The New York Times, The London Times, and USA Today bestseller charts, spanning 48 global editions.

Published by Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing, the memoir was developed from 15 years of recorded conversations between Minnelli and Feinstein, her longtime friend and creative collaborator.

The autobiography traces her childhood in the spotlight, her rise to stardom through projects including Cabaret and Liza with a Z, and her experiences with marriage, addiction, and recovery.

The book also explores Minnelli's decades-long career in entertainment, her family history, and her advocacy for human rights and HIV/AIDS causes.

Contributing to the autobiography are Pulitzer Prize and two-time George Polk Award winner Heidi Evans and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Josh Getlin, a former Los Angeles Times correspondent and New York bureau chief.

When the book was first announced, Minnelli explained that she had long resisted requests to write about her life, preferring to keep her personal experiences private. However, she said that portrayals of her life in recent media projects, including an Oscars appearance and productions about her family, ultimately persuaded her to tell her own story.

"Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career … my life … my loves … my family," Minnelli said in her original announcement. "Absolutely not! 'Tell it when I'm gone!' Was my philosophy."

She continued, "Finally, I was mad as hell! Over dinner one night, I decided, it's my own damn story … I'm gonna share it with you because of all the love you've given me."

Minnelli also discussed turning to Feinstein, her longtime friend and collaborator of four decades, to help tell her story.

"I turned to my most beloved friend, Michael Feinstein and yelled: 'Help!' We've been joined at the hip for 40 years," she said.

About Liza Minnelli

An Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner, Minnelli has maintained a career spanning more than six decades across Broadway, film, television, and concert performances.

She made her Broadway debut in Flora the Red Menace, winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and later received another Tony for The Act. Her additional Broadway credits include The Rink, Chicago, and Liza's at The Palace...!

Her film career includes her Academy Award-winning performance as Sally Bowles in the 1972 adaptation of Cabaret, while her television special Liza with a Z earned multiple Emmy Awards.

Beyond her work as a performer, Minnelli has been recognized for her contributions to the arts and her advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness and human rights. Her honors include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and France's Légion d'Honneur.

Additional details regarding the screen adaptation's format, casting, production schedule, and release plans have not yet been announced.

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