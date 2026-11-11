Video: Bradley Whitford Honors Veterans at A FEW GOOD MEN Curtain Call

The company of A Few Good Men celebrated Veterans Day on Broadway with a special tribute at the curtain call, and BroadwayWorld has exclusive video from inside the Vivian Beaumont Theater!

Following the performance, star Bradley Whitford addressed the audience to recognize veterans in attendance and honor fellow cast member Alex Ekker, a former U.S. Marine who served four years in the military before making his Broadway debut in the production.

Lincoln Center Theater's first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men is playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. The limited engagement stars Tom Blyth in his Broadway debut alongside Krysta Rodriguez and Bradley Whitford.

The production marks the return of Sorkin's courtroom drama, which follows military lawyer Daniel Kaffee as he defends two Marines accused of murder. Working alongside determined attorney Joanne Galloway, Kaffee uncovers evidence of a possible cover-up that places him in direct conflict with the military chain of command.

Read reviews of the production here!

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming