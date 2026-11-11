My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Bradley Whitford Honors Veterans at A FEW GOOD MEN Curtain Call
Whitford paid tribute to veterans in the audience and cast member Alex Ekker, a former U.S. Marine, during the show's Veterans Day curtain call.
The company of A Few Good Men celebrated Veterans Day on Broadway with a special tribute at the curtain call, and BroadwayWorld has exclusive video from inside the Vivian Beaumont Theater!
Following the performance, star Bradley Whitford addressed the audience to recognize veterans in attendance and honor fellow cast member Alex Ekker, a former U.S. Marine who served four years in the military before making his Broadway debut in the production.
Lincoln Center Theater's first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men is playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. The limited engagement stars Tom Blyth in his Broadway debut alongside Krysta Rodriguez and Bradley Whitford.
The production marks the return of Sorkin's courtroom drama, which follows military lawyer Daniel Kaffee as he defends two Marines accused of murder. Working alongside determined attorney Joanne Galloway, Kaffee uncovers evidence of a possible cover-up that places him in direct conflict with the military chain of command.
Read reviews of the production here!
Blyth stars as Lt. Daniel Kaffee, with Rodriguez as Lt. Commander Joanne Galloway and Whitford as Lt. Col. Nathan R. Jessep. The cast also includes Stephanie Berry, Nick Blaemire, Michael Braugher, Christopher Gurr, Billy Eugene Jones, Collin Kelly-Sordelet, Michael Oberholtzer, Lavel Schley, Thom Sesma, Daniel Velez and John Zdrojeski.
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