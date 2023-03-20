Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon and Kristin Chenoweth Chat Queen to Queen at CHICAGO

Jinkx is appearing as Matron 'Mama' Morton through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Mar. 20, 2023  

On Friday, March 17th, Chicago presented QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a "jazzy" post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre following the evening performance of Chicago, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event!

Two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon is currently playing the role of "Matron 'Mama' Morton" at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 26, 2023 only.

Below, check out highlights from the special event, which featured conversation about life in the theatre, LGBTQIA+ equality, and so much more!






