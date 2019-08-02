Video: Watch Grammy Nominee Jessie J Belt Out a LES MIZ Classic

Aug. 2, 2019  

With a voice that brings us a world full of happiness, Grammy nominee Jessie J posted a cover of the iconic "On My Own" from Les Misérables.

"For those who don't know. My training is musical theatre. I have always wanted to be on the stage." the singer says, "It's also a great way for me to see where I can improve vocally. My timing, pitch, delivery, diction etc. I do this a lot. But thought I would share today. Practice makes better."

Watch her sing it below!

While Jessie J has yet to appear on the Broadway stage (here's hoping), she graced the television screen during Grease Live! performing "Grease Is The Word" which you can see below!



Related Articles

From This Author Paul Smith

  • Video: Watch Grammy Nominee Jessie J Belt Out a LES MIZ Classic
  • BWW Flashback: Harry Connick, Jr. Takes on Broadway with Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James, and Jessie Mueller!
  • BWW Flashback: A Career to Marvel at, Tom Hiddleston Comes to Broadway
  • Video: Great Idea! Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Get Ready for WAITRESS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup