Video: Watch Grammy Nominee Jessie J Belt Out a LES MIZ Classic
With a voice that brings us a world full of happiness, Grammy nominee Jessie J posted a cover of the iconic "On My Own" from Les Misérables.
"For those who don't know. My training is musical theatre. I have always wanted to be on the stage." the singer says, "It's also a great way for me to see where I can improve vocally. My timing, pitch, delivery, diction etc. I do this a lot. But thought I would share today. Practice makes better."
Watch her sing it below!
Didn't practice before this video. I just sat down and pressed play and record and sang this for the first in over 20 years. When I need clarity or to calm my heart and mind, I sing. Been that way since I was 10 years old. a??i?? My emotional vibe is in this video is hilarious. My facial expressions, and and my tiny ? neck ? For those who don't know. My training is musical theatre. I have always wanted to be on the stage. It's also a great way for me to see where I can improve vocally. My timing, pitch, delivery, diction etc. I do this a lot. But thought I would share today. Practice makes better.
A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on Aug 1, 2019 at 5:53am PDT
While Jessie J has yet to appear on the Broadway stage (here's hoping), she graced the television screen during Grease Live! performing "Grease Is The Word" which you can see below!