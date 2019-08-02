Video: Watch Grammy Nominee Jessie J Belt Out a LES MIZ Classic

With a voice that brings us a world full of happiness, Grammy nominee Jessie J posted a cover of the iconic "On My Own" from Les Misérables.

"For those who don't know. My training is musical theatre. I have always wanted to be on the stage." the singer says, "It's also a great way for me to see where I can improve vocally. My timing, pitch, delivery, diction etc. I do this a lot. But thought I would share today. Practice makes better."

Watch her sing it below!

While Jessie J has yet to appear on the Broadway stage (here's hoping), she graced the television screen during Grease Live! performing "Grease Is The Word" which you can see below!





