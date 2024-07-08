Video: Watch Fantasia, Darren Criss & More in PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

America’s longest-running live national July Fourth TV tradition aired on PBS Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

By: Jul. 08, 2024
The 44th annual edition of A Capital Fourth was broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol last Thursday, July 4.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the National Independence Day celebration featured all-star musical and patriotic performances from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway artists.

Broadway alums Fantasia and Darren Criss both performed at the event. Fantasia starred on Broadway as Celie Johnson in The Color Purple, a role she reprised in the 2023 film adaptation. In addition to his onscreen roles in Glee and American Crime Story, Criss recently played Seymour in the current Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Other performers included Smokey Robinson, ⁠Loren Allred, Sheila E., Fitz & Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, and more.

Watch the full celebration now!

A Capitol Fourth aired on PBS Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on American Forces Network. The program will be streaming on YouTube and HERE and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2024.




