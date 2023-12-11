Video: Watch Danielle Brooks Sing 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

A new trailer for The Color Purple has been released, featuring Danielle Brooks singing "Hell No!" as Sofia.

Watch the new preview for the highly-anticipated movie musical below before it hits theaters on December 25.

The new trailer also reveals that Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on a remix of "Hell No!" on the soundtrack, out December 15. The Grammy-winner was recently seen in Dicks the Musical and will also be collaborating with Reneé Rapp on the new song for the Mean Girls movie musical.

The trailer also features a new look at Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Jon Batiste, and more in the new film.

The video comes after The Color Purple was nominated for two Golden Globes today, with Barrino and Brooks both being nominated for their performances.

The Color Purple also stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, Ciara, Louis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

Joining Megan Thee Stallion on "The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)" soundtrack are Alicia Keys, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary, and more.

Watch the new trailer here:



