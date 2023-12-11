Video: Watch Danielle Brooks Sing 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer

The Color Purple will hit theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

A new trailer for The Color Purple has been released, featuring Danielle Brooks singing "Hell No!" as Sofia.

Watch the new preview for the highly-anticipated movie musical below before it hits theaters on December 25.

The new trailer also reveals that Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on a remix of "Hell No!" on the soundtrack, out December 15. The Grammy-winner was recently seen in Dicks the Musical and will also be collaborating with Reneé Rapp on the new song for the Mean Girls movie musical.

The trailer also features a new look at Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R., Colman DomingoCorey Hawkins, Jon Batiste, and more in the new film.

The video comes after The Color Purple was nominated for two Golden Globes today, with Barrino and Brooks both being nominated for their performances.

The Color Purple also stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, Ciara, Louis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

Joining Megan Thee Stallion on "The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)" soundtrack are Alicia Keys, Usher, Jennifer HudsonMary J. Blige, Missy Elliot, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Black Thought, Mary Mary, and more.

Watch the new trailer here:






1
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Interview Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Interview

Oprah Winfrey and the cast of 'The Color Purple' are set to appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, December 15 for an exclusive talk show appearance. Fantasia Barrino Taylor, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Phyllicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo, and director Blitz Bazawule will also join the show.

2
Listen: H.E.R. & Usher Sing Risk It All on THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack Photo
Listen: H.E.R. & Usher Sing 'Risk It All' on THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack

The second track from The Color Purple soundtrack has been released! Listen to H.E.R. and Usher's new song, 'Risk It All.' The new duet is the second to be released from the soundtrack, following Alicia Keys' 'Lifeline.' 'The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)' will also feature Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

3
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey & More Photo
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey & More

Attendees included the cast of The Color Purple, including Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Also present were Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg, Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Storm Reid, Ariana DeBose, Fatima Robinson, and more. Check out photos!

4
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Character Posters Photo
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Character Posters

Ahead of the release of the The Color Purple, check out new character poster photos for the musical movie, featuring Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Halle Bailey as Young Nettie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Fantasia Barrino as Celie.

