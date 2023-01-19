Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Brooke Simpson as the Genie In 'Friend Like Me' ALADDIN Tribute

Brooke recently concluded her run in 1776 on Broadway.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Broadway creators Michael Korte & Bryson Camper are back with a Broadway tribute that has the internet goin' crazy!

The joyous video features additional vocals from Loren Lott, Tiana Okoye, Sonika Vaid, Bryson Camper & Gemaine. Created by Korte, the video was arranged by Bryson Camper and filmed by Ben Fout and Ricky Staffieri.

Watch their fresh and soulful take on Friend Like Me featuring Brooke Simpson!




