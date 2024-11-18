Video: WICKED Movie Cast Takes Viewers Behind-the-Scenes on THE TODAY SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum all sat down with The Today Show for a glimpse into the world of Oz as seen in the highly anticipated new film.

In the interview, which took place on a recreation of the set, Grande highlighted the surprising way that she and Erivo's voices blend in the film. "It's funny because we have very different voices when we're singing solo. But when we sing together, they kind of morph into one."

Bailey credits director Jon M. Chu for the genius casting of Erivo and Grande: "Bringing the girls together in a union [is something that] we are all going to be grateful for the rest of time," the actor said.

The cast is also proud of the diversity of the performers, with Yeoh noting, "If they had done it ten years ago, we wouldn't have this very diverse cast sitting here. So for that, I'm really happy and grateful." Watch the new interview now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.