Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway

The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 2 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!
Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards Photo 3 Videos: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 4 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway rehearsals are underway for the uproarious new American comedy The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there!

The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29.

The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play Photo
Video: THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play

The cast of The Cottage sat down with Lara Spencer on Good Morning America this morning. Cast members Eric McCormack, Alex Moffat and Lilli Cooper, and director Jason Alexander share what fans can expect in the new comedy. Watch a video of the interview now!

2
Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on Broadw Photo
Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on Broadway

Complete principal casting for this summer’s riotous new Broadway comedy, The Cottage, was announced today. SNL’s Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold will be joining the previously announced Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper. 

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for BroadwayVideo: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory TheaterVideo: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to BroadwayVideo: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Video: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy CenterVideo: The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You