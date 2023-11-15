Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video

The video has been released in conjunction with the new Broadway cast recording, which is out now!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along

An all new music video has been released for the title song from the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, featuring the cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Check out the video below!

The video has been released in conjunction with the new Broadway cast recording, which is out now on Sony Masterworks Broadway here. The physical CD is set for release on January 12, 2024 and available now for preorder here.

 Produced by David Caddick, David Lai, Joel Fram and Maria Friedman, the album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY. The New Broadway Cast Recording includes new liner notes from Director and Album Producer Maria Friedman as well as former New York Times Chief Theater Critic, Ben Brantley. 

 

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, MERRILY WE  ROLL ALONG also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.  The company includes Calvin James Davis, Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion,  Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan  Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson. 

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim,  a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. Merrily We Roll Along officially  opened on Tuesday, October 10 and runs for a strictly limited engagement through March 24, 2024 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W  44th Street). 

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between  composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive  cult-classic ahead  of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.  

 






