Video: Survival Jobs Unpacks the Journey to a Broadway Debut

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with four incredible actors who made their Broadway debuts during the 2023-2024 season; Chad Carstarphen and Jackie Leon who star in Hell’s Kitchen, Carson Stewart who is starring in The Notebook and Morgan Anita Wood who made her Broadway debut in Hamilton, the week before this panel was recorded!

Taped during a live panel at the 2024 BroadwayCon event on Friday, July 26, the actors give us a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working a memorable ‘survival job’ to the audition process for their respective shows and where they were when they got the call that they had booked their first Broadway gig!

Before closing out the episode with a competitive game of “Broadway Debut Trivia”, the actors spill the tea on the most surprising aspect of working on Broadway and their dream role or collaboration!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on BroadwayWorld, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!