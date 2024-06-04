Video: Steve Martin, Martin Short, & Selena Gomez Tease Season 4 of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The murder-solving trio of the hit series Only Murders in the Building appeared on Good Morning America during a break from filming the highly anticipated upcoming season.

In the interview, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez talked about their friendship, recalled some of their filming experiences, and teased where the next season will be headed.

In Season 3 of the show, the characters produced a Broadway musical. Directed by Short's Oliver Putnum, the in-universe production featured new songs by the likes of Broadway alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Sara Bareilles. Also in the season was a Bob Fosse-inspired number, danced by Gomez.

"It was fun, I'm just not very good at that stuff," the performer admitted, though Martin was quick to say "You were fantastic."

Meryl Streep was also a featured performer in the season, singing the number Look for the Light.

"We sat in this room...and Meryl was up there...and I felt I was watching Meryl Streep sing a song to me. It was just magic."

Though the stars wouldn't give many details about the upcoming season, Short said that he is "continually amazed because Season 3 is so strong and...I think Season 4 notches it up again."

In the new season, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as an in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season. The season will be released on August 27 on Hulu.

New cast members for Season 4 include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more.

Across its three seasons, other actors that have appeared in the show include Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Jackie Hoffman, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos.