Video: Staying Gold with THE OUTSIDERS' Caleb Mathura

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to welcome one of Broadway's newest rising stars, Caleb Mathura! Fresh off an incredible journey that has taken him from the National Tour of The Notebook to the Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning smash hit The Outsiders, Caleb joins Robert Bannon for an inspiring and candid conversation about achieving a dream years in the making.

Taking on the iconic role of Johnny Cade, Caleb opens up about stepping into one of Broadway's most beloved productions, the responsibility that comes with portraying such a legendary character, and what it means to make his Broadway debut on one of the biggest stages in theater. He reflects on the lessons learned while touring the country, the mentors who helped shape his career, and the perseverance required to turn passion into profession.

From audition rooms to Broadway marquees, Caleb's story is one of talent, determination, and heart. We discuss the enduring impact of The Outsiders, connecting with audiences through storytelling, and why Johnny Cade continues to resonate with generations of theatergoers.

Don't miss this BroadwayWorld exclusive conversation with one of Broadway's most exciting new talents as we celebrate his journey to The Outsiders, his Broadway debut, and everything still to come.