 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Staying Gold with THE OUTSIDERS' Caleb Mathura

Mathura plays 'Johnny Cade' in The Outsiders on Broadway.

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info Info
Tix From $159
Cast
Photos
Videos
Featured Topic The Roundtable More Coverage


BroadwayWorld is thrilled to welcome one of Broadway's newest rising stars, Caleb Mathura! Fresh off an incredible journey that has taken him from the National Tour of The Notebook to the Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning smash hit The Outsiders, Caleb joins Robert Bannon for an inspiring and candid conversation about achieving a dream years in the making.

Taking on the iconic role of Johnny Cade, Caleb opens up about stepping into one of Broadway's most beloved productions, the responsibility that comes with portraying such a legendary character, and what it means to make his Broadway debut on one of the biggest stages in theater. He reflects on the lessons learned while touring the country, the mentors who helped shape his career, and the perseverance required to turn passion into profession.

From audition rooms to Broadway marquees, Caleb's story is one of talent, determination, and heart. We discuss the enduring impact of The Outsiders, connecting with audiences through storytelling, and why Johnny Cade continues to resonate with generations of theatergoers.

Don't miss this BroadwayWorld exclusive conversation with one of Broadway's most exciting new talents as we celebrate his journey to The Outsiders, his Broadway debut, and everything still to come.

Get The Outsiders Tickets From $159



The Outsiders

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Outsiders Unisex Names Tee Outsiders Unisex Names Tee Shop item
Outsiders Stay Gold Patch Outsiders Stay Gold Patch Shop item
Outsiders Johnny Patch Outsiders Johnny Patch Shop item

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts








Show Info From $159