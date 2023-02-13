Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with its annual Black History Month celebration. The evening celebrated Black impact, influence, and legacy on Broadway and beyond featuring an all-star cast of Black theatre artists. The night was co-hosted by Ben Cameron and Ari Groover (Tina, Little Shop of Horrors).

Performers included: Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Arica Jackson (Caroline, Or Change), Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away), Nkrumah Gatling (Lincoln Centers Camelot), Antoinette Comer (Radio City), Avionce Hoyles (Titanique, Bat Out Of Hell), Ta'Nika Renee Gibson (Into The Woods), Blu Kennedy (Titanique), Cole Thompson (Into The Woods), Hailee Kaleem Wright (SIX), Terrie Lynne (The Book of Mormon), Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd (The Book of Mormon), Lindsay Roberts ( Phantom of the Opera), Imari Hardon (Ave. Q), Candace Haynes and Branden Mangan.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.