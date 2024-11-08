Video: Stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Tiffany Boone Share MUFASA: THE LION KING Sneak Peek

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In addition to Wicked and Moana 2, another musical movie is on the horizon, which is sure to be of interest to Broadway fans. Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 remake, features new songs by Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Lebo M. Ahead of its release on December 20, actors Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Tiffany Boone visited Good Morning America to tease the film, also debuting brand new footage.

Both Harrison and Boone, who play Scar (Taka) and Sarabi, respectively, were young kids when the 1994 animated film was released to theaters. "I was obsessed with it," Boone shared on the show. "I actually think I wore out the VHS." She adds that she was a bit nervous for her first animated project to be part of iconic franchise but ultimately found the process to be "amazing."

Harrison shared his experience working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new songs. He revealed that he invited Miranda to the recording booth for his number, ensuring he was closely involved when honing his performance. "We shared a moment...It was beautiful." Check out the interview and new footage here before the final trailer drops tonight.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The movie is directed by Barry Jenkins, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a cast that includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose. “Mufasa: The Lion King” releases only in theaters Dec. 20, 2024.