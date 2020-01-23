Video Special: Join Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations in the Adriatic with Andrea McArdle, Laura Bell Bundy & Santino Fontana!

Do you dream of setting sail to some of the world's most exotic destinations, accompanied by some of Broadway's brightest stars? Seth Rudetsky is here to make your dreams come true!

With Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations, you can cruise the seven seas with Broadway favorites Andrea McArdle, Laura Bell Bundy and Santino Fontana, who will join in on the fun to the Adriatic and Greek Isles (June 14 - 24, 2020). Cruise the Adriatic Sea and explore Croatia, Montenegro, Greece & Italy with Seth and friends in a round trip from Venice (with ports at Mykonos, Bari, Santorini and more) aboard the amazing Seven Seas Voyager.

Need to know more about the leading players of the cruise? Meet Andrea McArdle: cruise? Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair, and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Misérables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Misérables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House. Watch below as she sings three of her biggest roles in Annie, Beauty and the Beast and Les Miserables!







You can also see Seth "deconstruct" Andrea from the cast recording of JERRY'S GIRLS:

Meet Laura Bell Bundy:

Laura Bell Bundy was the original Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical on Broadway for which she received a 2007 Tony Nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. Bundy also originated the role of Amber Von Tussle in the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray, and played Glinda in the smash hit Wicked."Prior to that, she also originated the role of Tina Denmark in Ruthless, The Musical! which was a successful off-Broadway production for which she received the Outer-Critics Circle award Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. Watch below as she sings from Legally Blonde and her solo album!







Meet Santino Fontana:

After previously being nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Santino won the 2019 Tony for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical for playing Michael Dorsey a.k.a. Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie.

He is also well-known to national audiences for providing the voice to the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen. On television he's starred on The CW's critically acclaimed musical comedy series, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," as Greg.

On stage, Santino starred in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and 1776, as part of the New York City Center's Encores! series, for which he received rave reviews. Santino's portrayal of Moss Hart in Lincoln Center's production of Act One, which was filmed for PBS, also received critical praise, and in 2012, he won Obie and Lucille Lortel awards for his acclaimed performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

Below, watch as he sings some of his most memorable roles, from Tootsie, Cinderella, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.









SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky (dubbed "The Mayor of Broadway" by Audra McDonald), has teamed up with cruise travel expert Judy Perl to create Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations, a new line of Broadway-themed cruises. The vacations include itineraries on luxury cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas, Cunard and Celebrity. The partnership's first 2020 offering will be in February to the Caribbean on Celebrity. The new partnership brings together a Broadway insider with a VIP travel expert.

Seth Rudetsky, who began on Broadway as a musician for such shows as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and The Producers, is known worldwide for his irreverent and in-depth takes on everything Broadway. His solo shows have garnered five-star reviews in London, and his Broadway musical Disaster! was a New York Times critics' pick. Seth's comedy writing has garnered him three Emmy nominations. Seth is the host and music director for The Seth Rudetsky Series in which he teams with Broadway stars such as Patti LuPone and Sutton Foster in concert halls across the country and at New York City's Town Hall for hilarious off-the-cuff interviews and show-stopping performances. Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations programs in 2020 feature a diverse range of international travel options including cruises to: The Eastern Caribbean: February 15-22 on board Celebrity Equinox with Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (Prom) and Lillias White (The Life), as well as Seth's Sirius XM co-host Christine Pedi. The Adriatic & Greek Isles: June 14-25 on board the Seven Seas Voyager with Broadway leading ladies Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Andrea McArdle (Annie) along with Tony winner Santino Fontana (Cinderella, Tootsie). Bermuda and Newport: July 12-19 on the Celebrity Summit with Drama Desk Award winner Jenn Colella (Come from Away), Pretty Woman's Jason Danieley and Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple). A Transatlantic Crossing from New York to London: October 22-30, on board Cunard's Queen Mary 2 with Tony winners Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls) and Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza). Performers are subject to change. Early 2021 scheduling includes a cruise to Key West, Mexico and Grand Cayman on board Celebrity Apex, February 13-20.

CLICK HERE for more information about Seth's Big Fat Broadway Vacations!





