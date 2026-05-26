Video: Hugh Jackman Breaks Down the Folk Legend in THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD Promo





Gather round, theater fans: Hugh Jackman is here to tell you a story. The Tony Award-winner, next starring in The Death of Robin Hood, serves as narrator in a new promo for the A24 film.

The video features Jackman's familiar voice as he provides a sweeping, historical overview of the famed folklore character, beginning from his early origins in the 15th century to his idealized depiction in media, and, ultimately to the latest, gritty depiction of the legend as an aging man full of regrets.

According to the logline, the movie will follow the character as he "finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation."

Jackman leads the cast alongside Tony winner Jodie Comer, who appeared on Broadway and the West End in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie and recently reprised her role as Tessa Ensler for the U.K. and Ireland tour. Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe round out the cast of the film.

The movie is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, who previously helmed "Pig", starring Nicolas Cage, and 2024's "A Quiet Place: Day One." The Death of Robin Hood will arrive in theaters on June 19.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man, for which the actor was nominated for his second Tony Award. Onscreen, he played Jean Valjean in the film version of Les Misérables (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and P. T. Barnum in the musical The Greatest Showman.

His other Broadway credits include The River, Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, A Steady Rain, and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.

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