Video: Will Roland Gives a Sneak Peek from His 54 Below Solo Debut

Grammy and Emmy winner Will Roland is getting ready to make his 54 Below solo debut with his first new concert in over a decade. Best known for Be More Chill and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, as well as “Billions” on Showtime, this brand-new show will weave songs from beloved Broadway classics together with deep cuts from the pop, punk, and Dad Rock canon.

Watch in this special sneak peek video as he sings "I Love Play Rehearsal" from Be More Chill.

The evening is directed by Max Friedman, with music direction by Madeline Benson. The band includes Laura Dadap on bass/cello, Jessie Linden on drums, and Chris Peters on guitar.

Will Roland plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 5th and June 6th. Cover charges are $30.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $69 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $113 (includes $13 in fees). Subsidized seating is $18 (includes $3 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum (except on subsidized seats). The performance on Jun 6 will also be livestreamed.

More About Will Roland

Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based actor/director. He is best known as a performer from the original Broadway productions of Be More Chill in which he starred as Jeremy Heere, and Dear Evan Hansen, where he originated the role of Evan’s ‘family friend’ Jared Kleinman. He is also known for his role as financial analyst "Winston" on the last five seasons of “Billions” on Showtime.

Will is the recipient of a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album (Dear Evan Hansen) as well as a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program (Dear Evan Hansen). He has won two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards (Favorite Funny Performance - Dear Evan Hansen; Favorite Onstage Pair [alongside George Salazar] - Be More Chill). Will was a 2018 Clive Barnes Award finalist.

His regional and off-Broadway theatre credits include The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company (starring Ariana DeBose, Scott Bakula, and Judy Kuhn), Summer Stock at Goodspeed Opera House (starring Corbin Bleu), The Black Suits at Barrington Stage Company (starring Ben Platt) and Center Theatre Group, and many more.

Will is also a proud longtime member of Joe Iconis & Family, the repertory company of punk-rock musical theatre artists led by Joe Iconis. They have collaborated frequently over the last 15 years.

Will is the director of the upcoming Tin Pan Alley jukebox rom-com All of Me. Will’s previous solo cabaret evening, LoserSongs, played to sold-out houses in New York and San Francisco.

Passionate about new work, he has developed new plays and musicals with Lincoln Center Theatre, Ars Nova, Second Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, Center Theatre Group, The Old Globe, Barrington Stage, NYMF, NAMT, & more.

Will is a longtime resident of Park Slope, Brooklyn, where he lives with his wife Stephanie and their son.