Video: Shirley MacLaine Looks Back on Her Stage and Film Career With CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Sunday, Hollywood actress and Broadway performer Shirley MacLaine sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for a segment to discuss her new memoir The Wall of Life.

The interview took a look at some of the milestones of her seventy-year career, including her film roles in Steel Magnolias and Postcards from the Edge (where she sings a rendition of Stephen Sondheim's 'I'm Still Here,' along with more recent appearances in Downton Abbey and Only Murders in the Building.

She also briefly discussed her experience as an understudy in the original Broadway production of The Pajama Game. During one performance, MacLaine famously jumped into the role of Gladys Hotchkiss with no rehearsal after Carol Haney unexpectedly injured her ankle. This led to her first film role in Alfred Hitchcock's The Trouble with Harry. Watch the full interview now!

MacLaine's Broadway career began in 1953 in the original production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Me and Juliet. The next year, she appeared in The Pajama Game and, in the '70s and '80s, led musical extravaganzas of her own, fittingly titled Shirley MacLaine.

Known for her portrayals of quirky, strong-willed, and eccentric women, she has received numerous accolades over her seven-decade career, including an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, six Golden Globes, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Apart from acting, MacLaine has written numerous books regarding the subjects of metaphysics, spirituality, and reincarnation, as well as a New York Times bestselling memoir, Out On a Limb.