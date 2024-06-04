Video: See Andy Mientus, Larry Owens & Krystina Alabado in TICK, TICK…BOOM! Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cape Playhouse is kicking off their 97th summer season in June with the musical tick, tick…Boom! written by Rent’s Tony Award-winning composer Jonathan Larson. Directed by recently-appointed Artistic Director Eric Rosen in his inaugural season, tick tick…Boom! will feature Broadway stars Andy Mientus, Larry Owens, and Krystina Alabado in this semi-autobiographical rock musical. tick, tick…Boom! runs June 5 to June 15 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA where Broadway goes to summer since 1927.

Check out rehearsal footage below!

Written by Jonathan Larson, the Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, tick, tick…Boom! explores the choices we face and what comes from holding out for your dream. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda recently directed a film version of tick, tick…Boom!, starring Andrew Garfield. Rosen first directed this production at Bucks County Playhouse in 2023, another of the original summer theaters.

The musical features choreography by Paul McGill; musical direction by Andy Roninson scenic design by Jack Magaw; costume design by Devario Simmons; lighting design by Paul Miller; sound design by Jeff Sherwood; video design by Stivo Arnoczy; and production stage manager Peter Wolf.

tick, tick…Boom! opens on June 5 and runs to June 15. First-week showtimes are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM. Showtimes for the second week are Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM and Wednesday and Thursday matinees at 2:00 PM. (Running time is 90 minutes, no intermission.) Tickets and more information are available at www.capeplayhouse.com.