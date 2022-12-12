Video: Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More Discuss THE PIANO LESSON at SiriusXM
LaTanya Richardson Jackson spoke about jumping into her Broadway directorial debut and Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Potts discussed the improvisational process on stage.
The cast of Broadway's 'The Piano Lesson' including Samuel L. Jackson, wife and director, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, co-stars John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Michael Potts and April Matthis sat down with Urban View host Mike Muse before an audience at SiriusXM studios in New York last week.
Watch below!
'The Piano Lesson' is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936 where a brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.
During the town hall LaTanya Richardson Jackson spoke about jumping into her Broadway directorial debut and Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Potts discussed the improvisational process on stage.
The town hall aired Saturday at 2pm ET on The Mike Muse Show on SiriusXM Urban View, channel 126.
