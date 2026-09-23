Blue Man Group Will Make Broadway Debut with A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE

Blue Man Group will make its Broadway debut this holiday season with an engagement of Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production. The all-new festive spectacular will play a strictly limited engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from November 12, 2026 through January 3, 2027 with an opening night set for November 17. Additional markets will be announced soon.

For more than three decades, Blue Man Group was a New York theatrical institution, playing more than 17,000 performances at the Astor Place Theatre before concluding its historic run in February 2025. What began downtown in 1991 grew into an international sensation seen by more than 50 million people worldwide. Now, 35 years after Blue Man Group first burst onto the New York stage, the Blue Men are heading uptown — and to Broadway — for the very first time.

“This production marks two exciting milestones: Blue Man Group's first-ever holiday production as well as its Broadway debut,” said Marie-Josée Adam, President and CEO of Blue Man Group. “This is exactly how we envisioned the iconic trio would re-enter the New York marketplace: with a brand-new show packed with holiday fun, unexpected surprises, and a few twists that only Blue Man could pull off. We can't wait to welcome a whole new generation of families into the Blue Man world for an unforgettable and wonderfully unpredictable holiday experience.”

In addition to Broadway, Blue Man Group will be taking their holiday show to the CIBC Theatre in Chicago from November 24 – December 13 and the Boch Center-Wang Theatre in Boston from December 15-23, as well as other markets to be announced.

“A New Holiday Surprise” will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity, and human connection. Equal parts hilarious, heartwarming, and visually unforgettable, this all new Blue Man experience offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together and proves that holiday traditions don't always have to go according to plan.

Fans who want first access to tickets can sign up now at www.blueman.com/signup for the Blue Man Group presale beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 24 at 10 AM ET. Membership is free and includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 25 at 10 AM ET.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies playing in Las Vegas, Orlando and multiple tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

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