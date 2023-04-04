Video: SHUCKED Writer Robert Horn Reflects on His Serendipitous Life in the Theatre

Tonight, Tony-winning book writer Robert Horn gets to add another title to his resume. His latest show, Shucked, is just hours away from officially opening at the Nederlander Theatre. Having a musical make it to Broadway is an honor that he doesn't take lightly...

"I am never naive to the knowledge that the line to get into the door in this industry is so long. There but for the grace of God, I somehow managed to," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Success is a serendipitous meeting of opportunity and ability. If you're lucky, those two things meet and you get a chance. I got lucky! I worked really hard... but I got lucky."

Watch below as Richard catches up with Robert at the Rosevale Cocktail Room at CIVILIAN to discuss some of his career highlights. Plus, watch as he goes in-depth about Shucked in this previous segment.