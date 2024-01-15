Video: SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!

At the closing performance of Shucked on Broadway, Mike Bosner, a lead producer of the show took to the mic to share an 'army of thank yous' to everyone involved with the show. After bringing out he brought dressers, crew members, backstage workers and more to join in the applause the show's creative team was individually introduced as well to cheers from the cast and audience.

Bosner continued "We're all a little sad to say goodbye to this, but there's some good news. We don't have to say goodbye just yet, because we will be making a feature film of Shucked."

According to Variety, the film will be produced by Mandalay Pictures with Jason Michael Berman, Jordan Moldo and Alan Fox as lead producers. Watch the video below!

The North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy Shucked will make its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall November 5-10, 2024.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn; a score by GRAMMY Award winners, Tony Award nominees, and Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally; and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design) and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).



