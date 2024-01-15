Video: SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!

Breaking News from the Stage

By: Jan. 15, 2024

At the closing performance of Shucked on Broadway, Mike Bosner, a lead producer of the show took to the mic to share an 'army of thank yous' to everyone involved with the show. After bringing out he brought dressers, crew members, backstage workers and more to join in the applause the show's creative team was individually introduced as well to cheers from the cast and audience. 

Bosner continued "We're all a little sad to say goodbye to this, but there's some good news. We don't have to say goodbye just yet, because we will be making a feature film of Shucked."

According to Variety, the film will be produced by Mandalay Pictures with Jason Michael Berman, Jordan Moldo and Alan Fox as lead producers.  Watch the video below!

The North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy Shucked will make its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall November 5-10, 2024.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn; a score by GRAMMY Award winners, Tony Award nominees, and Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally; and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date. 

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design) and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform We Love Jesus on KELLY CLARKSON Photo
Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'We Love Jesus' on KELLY CLARKSON

Shucked made history as the first Broadway production to perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. Their performance of 'We Love Jesus' came after the first installment of Broadway in 6A. Shucked songwriter Shane McAnally also sat down with Clarkson for an interview. Cast members John Behlmann and Grey Hensen joined them. Watch the videos!

2
Video: Alex Newell Performs Independently Owned on COLBERT Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their showstopping Shucked musical number, 'Independently Owned.' Newell frequently receives mid-show standing ovations after performing the number in the musical. They won Best Featured Performance in a Musical at this year's Tony Awards. Watch the video now!

3
Isabella McCalla Joins SHUCKED Earlier Than Planned Photo
Isabella McCalla Joins SHUCKED Earlier Than Planned

Isabella McCalla made her debut in Shucked earlier than planned! McCalla was set to begin performances as Maizy on September 8, but made her debut on September 6, according to an Instagram post. Learn more about Shucked here!

4
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut! Photo
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut!

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown hit musical comedy, on Friday, September 8 at the Nederlander Theatre. Get your first look at Isabelle in rehearsal in the video below as she prepares for her Cobb County debut!

Recommended For You