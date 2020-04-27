Video Roundup: Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, George Salazar, Alex Newell, and More Perform in GLAAD's 'Together in Pride: You are Not Alone'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Last night, GLAAD hosted a digital event to highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and to raise money for CenterLink and local LGBTQ centers affected by COVID-19. "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone", hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, brought the LGBTQ community together with messages of acceptance and honored LGBTQ heroes providing direct services during COVID-19.

The event raised an initial donation of over $225,000 for the LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink. Donations are still being collected. The Ariadne Getty Foundation (AGF), GLAAD's largest donor, made a donation of $150,000 to the event.

Included were performances and appearances from the cast of Jagged Little Pill, George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez, Alex Newell, and more.

Watch highlights from the event below!

Jagged Little Pill cast

The cast of @jaggedmusical blew us away with their performance on #TogetherInPride pic.twitter.com/YccHYyZNUD - GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020

Thank you @wcruz73 for helping us highlight the work of @CenterLink and local LGBTQ community centers, and thank you @PrideCenterSA for all of your life saving work. #TogetherInPride pic.twitter.com/wsvCHlRuYs - GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020

.@TheBrianMichael and @DoctorDarienMD joined #TogetherInPride to discuss the ban that prevents gay and bi men, and others in the LGBTQ community, from donating blood and plasma.



Sign our petition: https://t.co/ucYj0CoOqW pic.twitter.com/mnrzz9ABwg - GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020

Tyler Oakley

.@tyleroakley joined #TogetherInPride to highlight the life saving work local LGBTQ community centers like @1n10 do every day. pic.twitter.com/LIy4f3FcxC - GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg

.@jvn stopped by #TogetherInPride and talked with @Lilly about breaking down the stigma around living with HIV. JVN also shared advice to LGBTQ youth feeling isolated during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wWbn0aOMNL - GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You