Video Roundup: Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, George Salazar, Alex Newell, and More Perform in GLAAD's 'Together in Pride: You are Not Alone'
Last night, GLAAD hosted a digital event to highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and to raise money for CenterLink and local LGBTQ centers affected by COVID-19. "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone", hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, brought the LGBTQ community together with messages of acceptance and honored LGBTQ heroes providing direct services during COVID-19.
The event raised an initial donation of over $225,000 for the LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink. Donations are still being collected. The Ariadne Getty Foundation (AGF), GLAAD's largest donor, made a donation of $150,000 to the event.
Included were performances and appearances from the cast of Jagged Little Pill, George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez, Alex Newell, and more.
Watch highlights from the event below!
Jagged Little Pill cast
The cast of @jaggedmusical blew us away with their performance on #TogetherInPride pic.twitter.com/YccHYyZNUD- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
Alex Newell
What an incredible performance from @thealexnewell on #TogetherInPride! pic.twitter.com/CVjeTz2LZg- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez
.@georgesalazar and @MjRodriguez7 performing Suddenly Seymour on #TogetherInPride is EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/FdXfrTGIBB- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
Adam Lambert
.@adamlambert joined @billyeichner on #TogetherInPride. Thank you for all of your support, Adam! pic.twitter.com/V0FfAyGrtB- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
Wilson Cruz
Thank you @wcruz73 for helping us highlight the work of @CenterLink and local LGBTQ community centers, and thank you @PrideCenterSA for all of your life saving work. #TogetherInPride pic.twitter.com/wsvCHlRuYs- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
Brian Michael Smith
.@TheBrianMichael and @DoctorDarienMD joined #TogetherInPride to discuss the ban that prevents gay and bi men, and others in the LGBTQ community, from donating blood and plasma.- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
Sign our petition: https://t.co/ucYj0CoOqW pic.twitter.com/mnrzz9ABwg
Tyler Oakley
.@tyleroakley joined #TogetherInPride to highlight the life saving work local LGBTQ community centers like @1n10 do every day. pic.twitter.com/LIy4f3FcxC- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
.@PeteButtigieg and @Chasten joined @billyeichner on #TogetherInPride to discuss the importance of voting and being engaged in the political process. pic.twitter.com/sLmVQMNsxM- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
Jonathan Van Ness
.@jvn stopped by #TogetherInPride and talked with @Lilly about breaking down the stigma around living with HIV. JVN also shared advice to LGBTQ youth feeling isolated during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wWbn0aOMNL- GLAAD (@glaad) April 27, 2020
