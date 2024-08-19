Video: Rewatch Phil Donahue's A CHORUS LINE Original Cast Reunion Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that talk show host Phil Donahue has passed away at the age of 88.

As the Emmy-winner's legacy as an iconic figure in the television landscape is commemorated, rewatch The Phil Donahue Show's special A Chorus Line-themed episode, which reunited the original Broadway cast of the musical.

The cast gathered on Donahue's hit talk show to discuss the original Broadway production as it closed after a 15-year run. The special aired on March 26, 1990.

The episode featured performances and interviews with Priscilla Lopez, Donna McKechnie, Kelly Bishop, Michel Stuart, Robert LuPone, Don Percassi, Ron Kuhlman, Clive Wilson, Sammy Williams, Baayork Lee, Pamela Blair, Patricia 'Trish' Garland, Kay Cole, Wayne Cilento, Nancy Lane, Cameron 'Richard' Mason, Ronald Dennis, and Thommie Walsh.

Following an introduction from Donahue, the episode opens with Lopez performing "What I Did For Love" with the original Broadway cast. It also features performances of "At The Ballet," "One," "Dance: Ten, Looks: Three,"

The cast opened up about their experience being interviewed by the show's creator, Michael Bennett, to contribute to the characters. Dancers who had taken part in Bennett's original interview process sold the rights to their life story for a dollar each.

"This was not a play that you walked out, got the script, and stood there and auditioned for. You brought your soul, all your baggage," Donahue observed.

At the time of the episode, A Chorus Line had made a quarter of a billion dollars around the globe. When Donahue asked if they were bitter about creating a show that had grossed so highly, Lopez shared a story of Bennett giving back following the show's success.

"Yes, we did sign our rights away for a dollar but Michael Bennett, looking back on it, probably felt a little guilty about it all and did start this fund where about 52 people split half of a percent of the gross income of the show. So it's not like all we ever got was one dollar, but we are not millionaires," Lopez shared.

Donahue passed away at his home after a long illness on Sunday, August 18. He was surrounded by his wife, actress Marlo Thomas, and the rest of his family, TODAY reports.