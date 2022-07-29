Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Encanto
Video: Renowned Pianist Lang Lang Puts A New Twist On 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from ENCANTO

The track, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, reigned at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks following the film's release.

Jul. 29, 2022  
The great Lin-Manuel Miranda has met yet another fan of his hit score from the Disney film Encanto, world-renowned pianist, Lang Lang.

Earlier today Lin posted a clip of the acclaimed musician putting his own spin on his hit song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Lin wrote of the video, "I was lucky enough to meet @langlangpiano in early March of this year. We were in a room with a piano, and he said, "may I play you something?" and then this happened. He made "We Don't Talk About Bruno" sound like I wrote it over cocktails with George Gershwin. I was the head explode emoji for 4+ minutes. His version of the song is available for streaming now and I'm very grateful. Enjoy Rhapsody In Bruno ❤️❤️❤️"

See the performance here:

The track, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, reigned at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks following the film's release, making it the only song from a Disney animated or live-action film to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" was originally performed by Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of Encanto.

Lang Lang is a leading figure in classical music today - as a pianist, educator and philanthropist he has become one of the world's most influential and committed ambassadors for the arts in the 21st century. Equally happy playing for billions of viewers at the 2008 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Beijing or just for a few hundred children in the public schools, he is a master of communicating through music.

Lang Lang plays sold-out concerts all over the world. He has formed ongoing collaborations with conductors including Sir Simon Rattle, Gustavo Dudamel, Daniel Barenboim and Christoph Eschenbach and performs with all the world's top orchestras. Lang Lang is known for thinking outside the box and frequently steps into different musical worlds. His performances at the GRAMMY Awards with Metallica, Pharrell Williams or jazz legend Herbie Hancock were watched by millions of viewers.



