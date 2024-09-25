Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Stars in ALBANY ROAD Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The official trailer has been released for Albany Road, a new film from writer/director Christine Swanson starring Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and Lynn Whitfield.

The movie follows Goldsberry's Celeste, a New York executive. On her way to the most important meeting of her career, she is forced to share a rental car with her ex-fiancé's mother (played by Whitfield), only to discover that the mother is hiding a major secret. J. Alphonse Nicholson, Lisa Arrindell, Gary Dourdan, Ben Rappaport, and Lily Cowles are among the supporting cast.

The movie made its world premiere earlier this year the 2024 Eberfest and will be available to watch beginning on November 15 in select AMC and Malco Theatres, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Renée Elise Goldsberry won the Tony and a Grammy for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking Broadway phenom Hamilton, also receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version of the musical. A Broadway veteran, her memorable stage work includes seminal musicals such as Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and the play Good People opposite Frances McDormand, among countless others.