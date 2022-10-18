Video: Pro Wrestling Musical THE LAST MATCH is On the Rise!

Click Here for More on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

What happens when musical theatre meet pro wrestling? Jersey City audiences found out last month when The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical was performed at White Eagle Hall, starring Funny Girl stars Ramin Karimloo and Amber Ardolino and pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona.

Billed as an immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical, The Last Match tells the story of Ben Vengeance - professional wrestling's biggest star - on the night of his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny - a wrestling star in her own right - on his shoulders, the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset.

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rock stars!

All three stars check in with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia to chat about how they became involved with the project and what's next for the exciting new show.